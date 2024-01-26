Body Expert Dr. Mario J. Samaha Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

"Dr. Samaha's specialty is in his craftsmanship and technique, where his artistry meets mastery." Post this

Dr. Samaha has authored and published numerous scientific papers and book chapters on aesthetic plastic surgery. He currently serves as a judge reviewer for both the Journal of "Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery" as well as the "Journal of Craniofacial Surgery". He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery and is a prominent member of the American College of Surgeons, the American Medical Association, the Alpha Omega Alpha Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

Ultimately what truly sets Dr. Samaha apart is his strong emphasis on patient education and impeccable standard of care that is optimized for each patient. His surgical philosophy is simple: to achieve the most natural, subtle, beautiful, and yet effective result by combining well-proven techniques with the latest advances in technology. Patient safety and satisfaction are his utmost priority, making him one of the most trusted plastic surgeons in Miami, Dubai, and internationally.

