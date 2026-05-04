Body+Mind Magazine welcomes Rachel D'Angelo, a licensed cosmetologist and founder of BeautiSoul Consulting, to its team of experts. This addition signals a commitment to providing readers with trusted, science-backed advice on beauty and overall well-being, with plans to further expand the expert team to six members.

SANTA FE, N.M., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Body+Mind Magazine is strengthening its authority in the wellness and beauty space with the addition of licensed cosmetologist Rachel D'Angelo, founder of BeautiSoul Consulting. This strategic move marks the beginning of a broader expansion, with plans already underway to bring on a total of six specialized experts across beauty, wellness and holistic care.

"We want to provide our readers with a consistent source of relevant industry knowledge that is not harvested from individuals lacking professional experience. Instead, we are prioritizing building a team of trusted, reliable experts to add their insights to Body+Mind's content," says Mia Barnes, co-founder and editor in chief of Body+Mind.

D'Angelo's appointment signals a clear commitment to elevating the platform's offerings. With years of hands-on experience and a reputation for blending science-backed techniques with intuitive care, Rachel brings credibility and a fresh perspective.

Her work through BeautiSoul Consulting has positioned her as a forward-thinking leader in modern cosmetology. She understands the deep connection between beauty and overall well-being.

The licensed cosmetologist's expertise spans advanced hair care, scalp health and personalized beauty strategies. "This is a reflection of where we're headed. We're building a team that speaks to the full spectrum of self-care," says Barnes.

Body+Mind has steadily gained recognition as one of the best hair care magazines and a trusted voice in wellness. Its content resonates especially strongly with younger audiences, earning its place among the best hair care magazines for young women seeking practical advice and deeper insight. With D'Angelo now contributing, that reputation is expected to grow even stronger.

Readers can expect elevated content that goes beyond surface-level trends. D'Angelo will contribute expert-backed features, actionable routines and thoughtful leadership pieces designed to educate and empower. Her voice will be particularly impactful for young women searching for a reliable hair care magazine that doesn't just follow trends but helps define them.

This expansion is only the beginning. "While we currently have two experts onboarded already, our goal is to have a team of six individuals, each within their own designated subniche," says Barnes. "As a highlight of the partnership, we wanted to grant our experts exclusivity when it comes to being the only person within their knowledge space to partner with us."

About Body+Mind

Body+Mind is a digital wellness publication dedicated to providing readers with expert-backed content on health, fitness, beauty, and holistic wellness. The platform emphasizes credentialed contributors and evidence-based information. For more information, visit bodymind.com.

Media Contact

Mia Barnes, https://bodymind.com/, 1 (505) 289-2423, [email protected], https://bodymind.com/

SOURCE Body+Mind