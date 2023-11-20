Boehringer Ingelheim Expands Usage of Genedata Biologics to DMPK Operations

We have been using Genedata Biologics across our early biologics discovery operations for many years and are very excited to onboard the US-DMPK group as this is a major step towards having complete end-to-end digital tracking of all BI's therapeutic candidates. Andy Nixon, Ph.D., VP at BI Post this

One of the strengths of Genedata Biologics is the platform's ability to integrate with Boehringer Ingelheim's laboratory instruments, sample management systems, and corporate IT infrastructure. "Our sample management integration allows us to instantly see all available aliquots for any sample and order them from whichever site in Europe or the US has availability. This means that the DMPK US can see global sample availability, request QC methods, and monitor progress on one single, shared platform, which saves time and streamlines our R&D operations," said Alexander Schmalz, Head of IT Development Services, Boehringer Ingelheim.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the leaders in developing innovative therapies against life-threatening diseases, and we are proud to be an integral and essential part of their digitalization strategy," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "Our vision is one in which organizations can track all information, share all R&D data across all groups, and make informed decisions based on complete and high-quality data. We are delighted to help our long-term partner Boehringer Ingelheim achieve this goal."

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions and domain-specific consulting services that automate complex, large-scale experimental processes and enable organizations to maximize the ROI in their R&D, spanning early discovery all the way to the clinic. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Switzerland with additional offices in Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and the US.

