Boehringer Ingelheim Expands Usage of Genedata Biologics to DMPK Operations

Enterprise software solution supports drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics groups by digitalizing and automating DMPK operations
BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the largest producers of biopharmaceuticals in the world, has expanded usage of the Genedata platform to include the Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) group in the US. The DMPK US operations use Genedata Biologics® as part of their life-cycle management strategy of critical reagents (including analytical reference standards and drug products) used in the non-clinical and clinical bioanalytical activities of prospective new biopharmaceutical drugs.
"We have been using Genedata Biologics across our early biologics discovery operations for many years and are very excited to onboard the US-DMPK group as this is a major step towards having complete end-to-end digital tracking of all Boehringer Ingelheim's therapeutic candidates," said Andy Nixon, Ph.D., Vice President, Biotherapeutics Molecule Discovery, Boehringer Ingelheim. "After an initial evaluation, the DMPK group was eager to get onto the Genedata Biologics platform and take advantage of having all information pertaining to critical reagents in one place. DMPK US now has full access to all relevant candidate R&D data, including the molecules' primary structures and physical-chemical properties."
One of the strengths of Genedata Biologics is the platform's ability to integrate with Boehringer Ingelheim's laboratory instruments, sample management systems, and corporate IT infrastructure. "Our sample management integration allows us to instantly see all available aliquots for any sample and order them from whichever site in Europe or the US has availability. This means that the DMPK US can see global sample availability, request QC methods, and monitor progress on one single, shared platform, which saves time and streamlines our R&D operations," said Alexander Schmalz, Head of IT Development Services, Boehringer Ingelheim.
"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the leaders in developing innovative therapies against life-threatening diseases, and we are proud to be an integral and essential part of their digitalization strategy," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "Our vision is one in which organizations can track all information, share all R&D data across all groups, and make informed decisions based on complete and high-quality data. We are delighted to help our long-term partner Boehringer Ingelheim achieve this goal."
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions and domain-specific consulting services that automate complex, large-scale experimental processes and enable organizations to maximize the ROI in their R&D, spanning early discovery all the way to the clinic. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Switzerland with additional offices in Germany, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and the US.
