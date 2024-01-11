Bogged Down with Email? These Popular Microsoft Outlook Features Will Help

Millions of users around the world use Microsoft Outlook, but many miss out on powerful features that could save them hours every week. Post this

Compose Now, Send Later

"Email timing makes a difference. For instance, send an email to a coworker at the beginning of their weeklong vacation, and it will get buried in hundreds of emails. Likewise, sending a meeting agenda three weeks before the meeting almost ensures that attendees will ignore it. But waiting a week to write an important email may mean the email never gets sent."

Organize Incoming Messages Automatically with Rules

"Inbox rules tell Outlook how to handle incoming messages, and users specify both the situations that trigger the action as well as the action to take. For example, an employee going on vacation might forward all emails from an important client to a coworker."

Clean Up an Email Folder with Sweep

"Sweep rules do not include as many options as inbox Rules. However, they offer a quick and easy way to clean up a specific folder by moving or deleting messages from a specific sender. For example, a user might set a Sweep rule to always keep the latest update email from the Sales team but automatically delete the rest."

Ignore Unwanted Conversations

"Sometimes an email conversation continues long after it ceases to be relevant to one of the recipients. Rather than be distracted by repeated emails that no longer apply, users can ignore an entire conversation."

Discover More Microsoft Outlook Features to Drive Productivity

These features represent just the tip of the iceberg for time-saving options in Outlook.

