Bojangles Taps Bikky's Customer Analytics for the Next Step in its Digital Transformation

Bojangles will use Bikky's best-in-class customer data platform across all 800 locations to cultivate its fanatical guest following beyond the four walls.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bikky, a customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, today announced that Bojangles, the renowned restaurant chain serving Southern chicken, biscuits, and tea, selected Bikky as their exclusive data and analytics partner. Since its founding nearly 50 years ago, Bojangles has found sustained success by putting their guests at the forefront of everything they do.

With Bikky, Bojangles takes yet another step forward to meet the needs of today's digital-first consumer, gaining deep visibility into their guests' behavior, and the ability to make smarter decisions across every aspect of their journey. Bojangles will have access to a wide range of metrics from guest frequency and lifetime value, to more strategic insights like which offers drive faster repeat visits, how different menu pairings unlock incremental spend, and how to adapt their engagement, product, and promotional strategies as they expand into new markets like Texas, Ohio, and Las Vegas.

"Bojangles has a rich history anchored in bold flavor, Southern hospitality, and putting guests first – our digital evolution is no different," says Sergio Perez, Senior Director of Omnichannel at Bojangles. "Today's partnership announcement with Bikky is the next step in ensuring we keep our guests at the heart of our transformation. By understanding what content, offers, and products drive action, we will accelerate our learning and translate that into an engagement program that drives incremental sales."

Bojangles was founded in 1977 in Charlotte, NC and has relied on scratch-made recipes and Southern hospitality to build some of the strongest guest affinity in the restaurant industry. Over the past two years, the company has made a concentrated effort to bring these long-time fans and guests into the digital age. This includes a new mobile app and web ordering experience, self-ordering kiosks, AI drive-thru technology, and close partnerships with third-party delivery providers to meet both new and loyal guests wherever they are.

In a world where most dining is evolving in avenues happening away from the restaurant, finding innovative ways to gain knowledge on customer preferences is essential to success. Statista estimates that the online food delivery market will reach $535 billion by 2028. This means that the mass of data that brands are gaining from off-premise and digital channels will only increase in the coming years. Bojangles will be at the forefront of this shift, making the most of that data via Bikky to guide important consumer-first decisions. This will be critical as the brand sets its sights on climbing above 1,000 locations over the next few years, expanding beyond its Carolina roots into new markets like Texas, Ohio, and Las Vegas.

"It's more important than ever for restaurants to understand their guests - especially for those looking to preserve and scale an extremely loyal following like Bojangles. We're honored to partner with such an iconic brand to help them achieve this," said Abhinav Kapur, CEO and Co-Founder of Bikky. "We founded Bikky on the belief that restaurants deserve the same access to data as the largest, most sophisticated businesses in the world. This announcement marks another step forward in achieving that mission. I'm proud to say 'It's Bo Time!'"

The most innovative and fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry are looking to Bikky for unprecedented insight into how decisions made in the boardroom directly impact customer behavior and as a result, increase revenue. Bojangles marks the latest enterprise restaurant brand to adopt its groundbreaking customer data and analytics platform, alongside others including MOD Pizza, Long John Silver's, Krystal, and Dave's Hot Chicken.

About Bikky

Bikky is the first Customer Data Platform (CDP) built exclusively for large, multi-unit restaurant brands.

By integrating with point-of-sale systems, online ordering providers, payment processors, and loyalty programs, Bikky is the only CDP able to build comprehensive datasets about everything from the performance of menus to the frequency and lifetime value of guests. With the platform, everyone from the C-Suite to the marketing team is empowered to make better decisions about the business and measure if those decisions are contributing positively to the bottom line.

Bikky was founded on the belief that restaurants deserve the same access to data as the largest, most sophisticated businesses in the world, and is proud to serve thousands of restaurant locations across the U.S., including major brands like Bojangles, MOD Pizza, Dave's Hot Chicken, and Long John Silver's.

Bikky is based in New York City and has raised over $15 million in funding to date.

About Bojangles

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, N.C. the beloved brand continues to grow – currently at around 800 company-owned and franchised restaurants – bringing its focus on food and people along with it. For more information about Bojangles' handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

