Bojoko has been named Affiliate Company of the Year 2023

There were more than 2,300 nominations across 30 categories. Making the shortlist here is an accomplishment in itself. Post this

Bojoko's commitment to transparency, integrity, and user satisfaction has not gone unseen. Since its launch in 2017, Bojoko has been nominated for numerous industry awards and won several Affiliate of the Year awards.

Bojoko's innovative approach to online casino affiliate marketing has set a new standard in the industry. This award solidifies Bojoko's place among the best affiliate platforms in the UK.

The year 2023 has been all about optimising the service and figuring out the best possible way to improve Bojoko for the users. From small quality-of-life improvements to streamlining the content, Bojoko is always trying to find a way to be better.

Joonas Karhu expressed his gratitude for the award, saying: "Receiving the award is a tremendous honour for Bojoko and a validation of the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are thrilled to be recognised in such a competitive industry, and this achievement motivates us to continue delivering top-notch services to our users."

"Bojoko's success can be attributed to our unique platform, which empowers users to discover and compare online casinos based on their preferences and needs. With this award, we know that we are doing the right thing, and we will continue to forge our own path going forward."

Media Contact

Christoffer Odegarden, Bojoko.com, 356 99071915, [email protected], https://bojoko.com/

SOURCE Bojoko.com