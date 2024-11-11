Bold Aviator Announces Exclusive Beaver Creek Getaway Giveaway for 2024

Bold Aviator, an aviation lifestyle apparel brand, has partnered with Beaver Creek Maine to offer an exclusive getaway giveaway for 2024. The package includes a three-night off-grid cabin stay at Beaver Creek, a $1,500 travel credit, and a $500 Bold Aviator gift card. The unique experience offers participants a chance to escape into nature at a cabin with a private grass landing strip. The announcement also marks the launch of the Bold Aviator Beaver Creek collection, featuring apparel inspired by the scenic getaway.
CHESTERVILLE, Maine, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bold Aviator, known for its unique aviation lifestyle apparel, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Beaver Creek Maine, offering aviators the chance to win the getaway of a lifetime. The Beaver Creek Getaway Giveaway 2024 includes a three-night stay at the secluded Beaver Creek off-grid cabin in Maine's Central Lakes Region, a $1,500 travel credit, and a $500 Bold Aviator gift card. The off-grid A-frame cabin, complete with a private grass landing strip and solar-powered amenities, provides an unparalleled retreat for aviation lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.
Jack Parcell, Co-Founder of Bold Aviator, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership: "At Bold Aviator, we aim to celebrate and connect the aviation-obsessed with experiences and apparel that reflect their passion. Partnering with Beaver Creek allows us to offer something truly special—a unique getaway designed for those who live for aviation, adventure, and memorable escapes."
In addition to the giveaway, Bold Aviator and Beaver Creek Maine have launched the Bold Aviator Beaver Creek Collection, featuring apparel that embodies the spirit of this unique destination. The collection includes shirts designed with the cabin's iconic imagery, offering customers a tangible reminder of this one-of-a-kind retreat.
Those interested in participating in the giveaway can enter on Bold Aviator's website. The giveaway closes on November 26, 2024, at 11:59 p.m., with the winner announced on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. No purchase is necessary to enter.
ABOUT BOLD AVIATOR
Bold Aviator is a lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to serving and inspiring aviation enthusiasts around the globe. By combining passion for flight with unique, high-quality apparel, Bold Aviator fosters a community driven by adventure and innovation. The brand's collections are crafted to resonate with those who share an obsession for aviation, making it more than just apparel—it's a lifestyle.
ABOUT BEAVER CREEK MAINE
Located in Maine's Central Lakes Region, Beaver Creek is an outdoor getaway designed to unplug you from the world. Surrounded by 80 acres of beautiful Maine woods, the cabin offers a perfect hideaway for anyone seeking relaxation, solitude, and a peaceful retreat. The A-Frame is off-grid, solar powered and features a wood fired cedar hot tub and grass strip airplane runway.
Jack Parcell, Bold Aviator, 1 9098099501, [email protected], boldaviator.com
Mitch Groder, Beaver Creek Maine, https://www.beavercreekmaine.com/
SOURCE Bold Aviator
