Bold Aviator Announces Exclusive Beaver Creek Getaway Giveaway for 2024

"At Bold Aviator, we aim to celebrate and connect the aviation-obsessed with experiences and apparel that reflect their passion. Partnering with Beaver Creek allows us to offer something truly special—a unique getaway designed for those who live for aviation, adventure, and memorable escapes."

In addition to the giveaway, Bold Aviator and Beaver Creek Maine have launched the Bold Aviator Beaver Creek Collection, featuring apparel that embodies the spirit of this unique destination. The collection includes shirts designed with the cabin's iconic imagery, offering customers a tangible reminder of this one-of-a-kind retreat.

Those interested in participating in the giveaway can enter on Bold Aviator's website. The giveaway closes on November 26, 2024, at 11:59 p.m., with the winner announced on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. No purchase is necessary to enter.

ABOUT BOLD AVIATOR

Bold Aviator is a lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to serving and inspiring aviation enthusiasts around the globe. By combining passion for flight with unique, high-quality apparel, Bold Aviator fosters a community driven by adventure and innovation. The brand's collections are crafted to resonate with those who share an obsession for aviation, making it more than just apparel—it's a lifestyle.

ABOUT BEAVER CREEK MAINE

Located in Maine's Central Lakes Region, Beaver Creek is an outdoor getaway designed to unplug you from the world. Surrounded by 80 acres of beautiful Maine woods, the cabin offers a perfect hideaway for anyone seeking relaxation, solitude, and a peaceful retreat. The A-Frame is off-grid, solar powered and features a wood fired cedar hot tub and grass strip airplane runway.

Media Contact

