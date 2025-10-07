Bold Collective Launches Ad Exchange (HBX), Bringing Transparency and Customization to Programmatic Advertising

Bold Collective, the digital anywhere ad exchange, with over a decade of experience connecting buyers and brands across the programmatic ecosystem, is proud to announce the official launch of its proprietary ad exchange, Honey Badger Exchange (HBX)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bold Collective, the digital anywhere ad exchange, with over a decade of experience connecting buyers and brands across the programmatic ecosystem, is proud to announce the official launch of its proprietary ad exchange, Honey Badger Exchange (HBX). After a successful BETA period, HBX is now live, offering a transparent, customizable platform designed to meet the evolving needs of today's programmatic buyers and sellers.

Built from the ground up, HBX focuses on delivering clarity, control, and scale to the advertising marketplace. Currently optimized for video—including Connected TV, OOH TV, and Mobile App Video—HBX will soon expand into Audio and Web, with future developments already in motion.

HBX was designed to address some of the most pressing challenges facing programmatic buyers:

Transparency – Leveraging the latest oRTB specifications, HBX provides real-time visibility into transactions, empowering buyers with the granular insights needed for optimization and efficiency.

Flexible Integrations – Supporting both oRTB and IAB-compliant VAST integrations, HBX ensures compatibility across legacy and next-generation systems.

Supply Path Optimization (SPO) – Every request and bid is mapped and verified to maintain alignment with buyers' and sellers' rules, ensuring cleaner and safer supply paths.

Bid Density & Pricing – With capacity for over 150 billion monthly requests, HBX uses granular bid floor data to optimize pricing strategies and maximize buyer ROI.

IVT Management – Equipped with pre- and post-bid IVT detection and management, HBX safeguards the marketplace from non-human traffic and fraudulent activity.

Traffic Throttling & Enrichment – Built-in traffic shaping and advanced enrichment—such as content-level signals, including live sports and episode-level metadata—give buyers the power to optimize toward their unique goals.

"We're incredibly excited to bring HBX to market," said Dan Alexander, Founder and CEO of Bold Collective. "When we launched Bold Collective more than a decade ago, building an exchange from the ground up was always part of the vision. It took time, persistence, and the right timing, but we're proud to now deliver an exchange that embodies the transparency and customization the industry has been asking for."

Today, Bold Collective works with over 150 publishers and 30 integrated buyers across North America, with plans to expand into Europe and Latin America. HBX's roadmap includes adding new channels and integrating additional data, ID enrichment, and forecasting capabilities.

"Our goal is simple," Alexander concluded. "To provide a transparent, safe, and scalable exchange that empowers buyers and sellers to thrive in the programmatic landscape."

About Bold Collective

Bold Collective is a digital ad exchange platform dedicated to building transparent, customizable, and scalable solutions for programmatic advertising. With over a decade of industry experience, Bold Collective helps buyers and brands connect across a dynamic ecosystem with confidence and clarity.

