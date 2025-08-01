BOLD Completes Acquisition of CareerBuilder + Monster Job Boards

BOLD has officially acquired the job board assets of CareerBuilder + Monster, expanding its portfolio with two of the most iconic brands in HR tech.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOLD today announced it has completed the acquisition of the job board assets of CareerBuilder + Monster, following a successful bid in the Chapter 11 auction process. With this acquisition, BOLD adds two of the most iconic and widely recognized brands in the HR tech industry to its portfolio.

CareerBuilder + Monster will continue to operate as standalone brands. BOLD has extended employment offers to approximately 350 CareerBuilder + Monster team members as part of the transition.