BOLD Completes Acquisition of CareerBuilder + Monster Job Boards

BOLD has officially acquired the job board assets of CareerBuilder + Monster, expanding its portfolio with two of the most iconic brands in HR tech.
GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOLD today announced it has completed the acquisition of the job board assets of CareerBuilder + Monster, following a successful bid in the Chapter 11 auction process. With this acquisition, BOLD adds two of the most iconic and widely recognized brands in the HR tech industry to its portfolio.
CareerBuilder + Monster will continue to operate as standalone brands. BOLD has extended employment offers to approximately 350 CareerBuilder + Monster team members as part of the transition.
"For more than 20 years, we've partnered with millions of people, helping them build resumes, find new paths, and take control of their careers," said Jamie Freundlich, co-founder and co-CEO of BOLD. "Welcoming CareerBuilder + Monster allows us to grow our impact, and continue building a career platform people can rely on throughout their work lives."
About BOLD
BOLD is a global career-technology company focused on transforming work lives. The BOLD portfolio features some of the world's most trusted career-focused brands, including MyPerfectResume (the largest resume builder platform), FlexJobs (remote jobs site with vetted, scam-free opportunities), Bold.pro (professional identity and networking), LiveCareer (AI resume builder and career guidance), and Zety (resume templates, formats and help). BOLD is headquartered in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, with offices in the U.S., India, and Poland.
