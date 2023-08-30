BOLD Integrated Payments Honored with Prestigious Vendor Award at RSPA's Retail Now Conference

"We're thrilled to have been recognized by RSPA as an outstanding provider of electronic payments and financing solutions. The accolades we garnered clearly reflect our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation," said Gary Liu, head of BOLD Tweet this

Gary Liu, the esteemed head of BOLD Integrated Payments, expressed his gratitude and excitement about the award.

"The response we received from attendees at the RSPA's Retail Now Conference was nothing short of remarkable," he said. "We're thrilled to have been recognized by RSPA as an outstanding provider of electronic payments and financing solutions. The accolades we garnered clearly reflect our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation."

With a diverse range of payment solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of modern retailers, BOLD Integrated Payments has solidified its reputation as a trailblazer in the industry. The Vendor Awards of Excellence from the RSPA's Retail Now Conference serves as a resounding endorsement of BOLD's commitment to driving innovation and enhancing the retail experience.

For more information about BOLD Integrated Payments and its revolutionary payment solutions, please visit https://boldpayments.io/.

About BOLD Integrated Payments:

BOLD Integrated Payments is a leading provider of cutting-edge payment solutions designed to empower Independent Software Vendors. With a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and seamless transactions, BOLD continues to redefine the landscape of payments.

Media Contact

Adam Parish, Bold Integrated Payments, (503) 936-9764, [email protected], https://boldpayments.io/

SOURCE Bold Integrated Payments