BOLD Integrated Payments Honored with Prestigious Vendor Award at RSPA's Retail Now Conference

BOLD Dedication Captures Attention and Admiration of Conference Attendees
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOLD Integrated Payments, a leading name in innovative payment solutions, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition at the RSPA's Retail Now Conference held in Orlando earlier this month. The company was awarded the Vendor Award of Excellence, a testament to its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction in the ever-evolving realm of integrated payments.
The RSPA's Retail Now Conference is renowned for bringing together key players and thought leaders from the retail technology industry, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and celebrating outstanding contributions. BOLD Integrated Payments' dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that streamline payment processes and enhance the retail experience has undoubtedly captured the attention and admiration of conference attendees.
Gary Liu, the esteemed head of BOLD Integrated Payments, expressed his gratitude and excitement about the award.
"The response we received from attendees at the RSPA's Retail Now Conference was nothing short of remarkable," he said. "We're thrilled to have been recognized by RSPA as an outstanding provider of electronic payments and financing solutions. The accolades we garnered clearly reflect our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation."
With a diverse range of payment solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of modern retailers, BOLD Integrated Payments has solidified its reputation as a trailblazer in the industry. The Vendor Awards of Excellence from the RSPA's Retail Now Conference serves as a resounding endorsement of BOLD's commitment to driving innovation and enhancing the retail experience.
For more information about BOLD Integrated Payments and its revolutionary payment solutions, please visit https://boldpayments.io/.
About BOLD Integrated Payments:
BOLD Integrated Payments is a leading provider of cutting-edge payment solutions designed to empower Independent Software Vendors. With a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and seamless transactions, BOLD continues to redefine the landscape of payments.
Media Contact
Adam Parish, Bold Integrated Payments, (503) 936-9764, [email protected], https://boldpayments.io/
SOURCE Bold Integrated Payments
Share this article