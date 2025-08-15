Bold North Roofing and Contracting Ranks No. 62 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Bold North Roofing and Contracting is an exterior restoration company in the Minnesota and Wisconsin that provides roofing, siding, and window services to residential and commercial property owners. Founded in 2020, Bold North Roofing and Contracting has completed 1,000's of projects for property owners in Minnesota and Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bold North Roofing and Contracting was founded by a CPA (Erik McLaughlin) and General Contractor (Ryan Emmerich) who combined their expertise to bring a dynamic and thoughtful approach to the construction industry. Throughout the years, Bold North Roofing has earned a A+ rating with the BBB, highest level of accreditations through their shingle manufacturers, and a 4.9 Google Review rating across all locations. Bold North Roofing backs all of it's work with a lifetime craftsmanship warranty to give property owners comfort that they have chosen the right contractor. For more information, visit www.boldnorthroofing.com.