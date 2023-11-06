BOLD Recognized as "2023 ISO of the Year" by Priority Technology Holdings

"We're incredibly proud of this recognition. It's a confirmation of our team's relentless dedication, our commitment to our VAR partners, and our drive to provide solutions that truly make a difference," said Tyler Young, CEO. Post this

"We're incredibly proud of this recognition. It's a confirmation of our team's relentless dedication, our commitment to our VAR partners, and our drive to provide solutions that truly make a difference," said Tyler Young, CEO. "At BOLD, we're not just providing merchant processing solutions; we're building partnerships rooted in trust, innovation, and mutual success."

Gaining prominence through a focus on tailor-made merchant processing solutions, BOLD's achievement is particularly notable given the scale and quality of the competition. This award strengthens the brand's reputation and is a solid indicator of more successes in the years to come.

As a division of VersiTech, BOLD's achievements mirror the ethos of the parent company: "Innovating for Impact. Partnering for Success." As VersiTech continues to lead in the domains of restaurant POS systems and merchant processing through its various brands, this award is a resounding affirmation of the company's overarching vision and strategy.

For more information about BOLD's solutions or to learn about their award-winning approach to merchant processing, please visit BoldPayments.io.

About BOLD-A dedicated office of VersiTech, BOLD specializes in providing exceptionally customized merchant processing solutions to its vast network of VAR partners. With an emphasis on designing solutions that cater to unique business needs, BOLD remains at the pinnacle of the merchant processing landscape, continually redefining the envelope and setting industry standards.

