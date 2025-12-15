Bold Steps Expands in New Hampshire with New Concord Location Serving Medicaid Population

Bold Steps Behavioral Health in Concord, NH expands access to care to include medicaid. Post this

"We're deeply committed to ensuring that every New Hampshire resident has access to recovery resources, regardless of insurance status," said Matt Royer, VP of Admissions at Bold Steps NH. "Expanding our Concord campus allows us to better serve Medicaid clients and strengthen our role as a trusted community partner in the recovery journey."

The new facility will offer a full continuum of outpatient care, counseling, and supportive services tailored to the unique needs of Medicaid-eligible individuals. In addition to expanding capacity, the new Concord site will create opportunities for enhanced coordination of care, workforce development, and long-term recovery planning, all within an environment focused on dignity, respect, and empowerment.

Bold Steps' expansion underscores the organization's commitment to removing barriers to care and building a sustainable recovery infrastructure across New Hampshire. As the state responds to growing mental health and substance use needs, Bold Steps remains dedicated to innovative, compassionate solutions that prioritize community health and lasting wellness.

Construction is progressing on schedule, with interior buildout and program setup expected to be completed before year's end. Additional updates, including staff recruitment and service offerings, will be announced as the opening date approaches.

About Bold Steps New Hampshire

Bold Steps New Hampshire provides a comprehensive continuum of care for individuals seeking recovery from mental health conditions and substance use disorders. With a focus on compassion, accessibility, and evidence-based treatment, Bold Steps offers outpatient programs, counseling, and holistic support across its New Hampshire locations. The organization's mission is to empower individuals to take bold steps toward sustainable recovery and a brighter future.

