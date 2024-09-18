BoldAge PACE Selects Unimarket's Spend Management Suite to Optimize Procurement and Strengthen Financial Oversight

"With Unimarket's spend management suite, we will significantly improve compliance and real-time visibility into our spending, crucial for maintaining budget discipline," said Pinni Friedman, MA, LNHA, Vice President of Program Development and Procurement at BoldAge Pace. Post this

"With Unimarket's spend management suite, we will significantly improve compliance and real-time visibility into our spending, crucial for maintaining budget discipline," said Pinni Friedman, MA, LNHA, Vice President of Program Development and Procurement at BoldAge Pace. "This insight aligns perfectly with our goal to streamline procurement, improve operational efficiency, and support our cost-saving initiatives, allowing us to focus more on delivering high-quality patient care."

Unimarket's rapid 45-day implementation timeframe and light integration with BoldAge Pace's existing financial systems were key factors in their decision. Unimarket's platform will also enable BoldAge Pace to centralize procurement, providing a user-friendly platform for the entire organization to acquire approved, on-contract medical supplies and services. This shift from decentralized procurement will allow BoldAge Pace to consolidate their spend on goods and services and leverage pre-negotiated contracts to realize significant cost savings.

"Healthcare organizations face unique challenges in managing procurement and controlling costs," said Phil Kenney, Chief Executive Officer of Unimarket. "Our spend management suite is designed to address the challenges faced by health and aged care providers, providing tools for budget enforcement, compliance, and significant cost savings."

About BoldAge Pace

BoldAge Pace is committed to providing comprehensive, personalized care for older adults through its Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). By integrating physical and mental health services, BoldAge Pace enables seniors to live independently at home while receiving high-quality, coordinated care. Their owner-operated model, driven by mission-focused values, combines innovative thinking with deep expertise to set a new standard for home-based care. For more information about BoldAge Pace, visit boldagepace.com.

About Unimarket

Unimarket is a global provider of spend management and eProcurement software solutions. Turning chaos into clarity, Unimarket's comprehensive spend management suite significantly improves visibility, enables compliance, and eliminates maverick spending, transforming the source-to-pay processes of global organizations.

Recognized for its industry-leading customer support, Unimarket's easy-to-use cloud-based solution connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with sourcing, purchasing, contracts, invoice management, and payments — all in one integrated spend management platform.

Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries, including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit unimarket.com.

