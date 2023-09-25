Bolingbrook, Illinois', Premier Urgent and Primary Care Professionals at Rapid Healthcare Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor

Rapid Healthcare is the source of exceptional primary care with the accessibility of a walk-in medical center near Woodridge and Romeoville, IL.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The medical professionals at Rapid Healthcare put patients' needs first, offering the personal attention of a primary care facility with the convenience of walk-in appointments at their advanced, leading-edge clinic. Find Local Doctors recently honored this state-of-the-art practice with the title of Top Patient Rated Doctor. This acknowledgment is a direct result of the consistent, positive feedback that the expert medical team has earned. The clinic has a large volume of five-star ratings and excellent reviews from patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is an easy-to-navigate online directory that helps consumers connect with local physicians who are qualified and reputable. The experienced physicians, nurses, technicians and medical support staff at Rapid Healthcare are dedicated to providing the best care for patients to help them live healthier and better-quality lives.