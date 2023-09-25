Bolingbrook, Illinois', Premier Urgent and Primary Care Professionals at Rapid Healthcare Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctor

Rapid Healthcare is the source of exceptional primary care with the accessibility of a walk-in medical center near Woodridge and Romeoville, IL.
BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The medical professionals at Rapid Healthcare put patients' needs first, offering the personal attention of a primary care facility with the convenience of walk-in appointments at their advanced, leading-edge clinic. Find Local Doctors recently honored this state-of-the-art practice with the title of Top Patient Rated Doctor. This acknowledgment is a direct result of the consistent, positive feedback that the expert medical team has earned. The clinic has a large volume of five-star ratings and excellent reviews from patients across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is an easy-to-navigate online directory that helps consumers connect with local physicians who are qualified and reputable. The experienced physicians, nurses, technicians and medical support staff at Rapid Healthcare are dedicated to providing the best care for patients to help them live healthier and better-quality lives.
Rapid Healthcare offers many services, including physicals, EKGs, STD testing, minor burns, strains/sprains and vaccines/flu shots and the management of chronic illnesses. If patients want to look and feel better or have weight-related health issues, the Rapid Healthcare team can also provide support and guidance. The clinic's facilities have cutting-edge medical technology and equipment for diagnostic testing and treatment. From routine check-ups and wellness exams to managing chronic conditions and treatment for injuries, Rapid Healthcare offers it all for families at their clinic in Bolingbrook, IL. With walk-in and same-day appointments, telehealth appointments, and some weekend and evening hours, Rapid Healthcare gives patients the very best in convenient, personalized medicine.
"We are honored to receive this award from Find Local Doctors and strive to provide attentive urgent and quality primary care in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere," says a Rapid Healthcare representative.
More about Rapid Healthcare:
Rapid Healthcare, located at 215 Remington Blvd, Suite K in Bolingbrook, Illinois, provides a comprehensive range of primary and urgent care services for the entire family. Rapid Healthcare provides emergency treatment on short notice without long waits. Same-day services are available anytime to treat non-life-threatening illnesses, injuries and immediate medical needs such as lacerations, sore throats, headaches/migraines, abdominal pain, asthma attacks, ear infections and UTI treatment. The clinic can also provide COVID-19 testing and vaccines. The clinic accepts almost all healthcare insurance plans, which includes Medicaid, and their helpful staff will assist patients in utilizing health insurance. For more information on Rapid Healthcare or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.rapidhealthcare.org or call 630-518-4444.
