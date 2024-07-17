Bolla, One of Italy's Leading Wine Exporters, Solidifies its Top Position in the US Market with Elevated Product Line

Legacy wine brand adopts an innovative approach with its premier collection, La Fondazione, creating added value with enhanced quality and packaging

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bolla, the historic winery part of Gruppo Italiani Vini (GIV) known for its century-long commitment to quality and tradition, introduces a new look for its premium line, La Fondazione. Featuring the best of classic Italian styles, the launch of La Fondazione new labels marks Bolla's proud celebration of 140 years since its establishment in 1883.

"La Fondazione represents more than just an elevated line of wines; it embodies the very essence of Bolla's heritage," stated Roberta Corrà, Managing Director of Gruppo Italiani Vini (GIV). "As we celebrate 140 years of passion, dedication, and craftsmanship, we are eager to highlight the winery's dedication to innovation and the future of the US wine market through these new dedicated labels."

U.S. Market Legacy

From its triumphant post-World War II expansion into the U.S. market to its enduring presence today, Bolla's legacy in America remains one of distinction, captivating American consumers since its inception. The brand furthered its recognition by becoming the favorite wine of the legendary Frank Sinatra, significantly enhancing its popularity and solidifying its position in the market. With GIV's acquisition of the distribution license in 2007 and subsequent winery purchase in 2010, Bolla became an authentic global brand while maintaining its legacy of excellence within the group's portfolio.

Since its introduction to the U.S. market, Bolla has remained an iconic brand in the Italian wine category, solidifying its position as the fifth top-selling Italian Red wine nationwide in terms of volume sold, and holding the number one spot for Italian Red wine in both New York State and New Jersey*. These impressive rankings underscore Bolla's substantial impact and popularity among Italian wine consumers, establishing its reputation as a leading choice for quality Italian wines.

About the Labels

The restyled La Fondazione presents a carefully curated selection of wines, each bottle, with a unique taste and personality, that captures the essence of Italy's most renowned appellations: Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC, Chianti DOCG and Valpolicella which which has been upgraded to Classico DOC. Furthermore, Bolla introduces Soave Classico DOC to the La Fondazione family, bringing crisp and versatile white wines from the Veneto region. Imported by New York-based Frederick Wildman and Sons, La Fondazione will be available to wholesalers nationally starting June 2024 and on the shelves shortly after.

"With the enhancement of La Fondazione, we wanted to pay homage to the diversity of Italy's terroir," said Christian Zulian, Director of Winemaking at Bolla, "Each bottle fully expresses the richness and diversity of such a dynamic land and tells a story of our winemaking tradition, which has always been dedicated to bringing Italy's most prestigious regions to the global stage."

A tribute to Bolla's esteemed founder, Alberto Bolla, the labels feature his original calligraphy, serving as an evocative reminder of the company's storied heritage. Adorned with sealing wax and a coat of arms, these bottles pay homage to the timeless quality that has distinguished Bolla's offerings for generations.

The launch of the La Fondazione line will be supported by a comprehensive marketing plan that includes PR, online advertising, events and influencer marketing, and a captivating Social Media program on Bolla Wine's Instagram aimed at engaging both new and current wine enthusiasts with content reflecting Bolla's heritage and innovation.

About Bolla:

Founded by Alberto Bolla in 1883, Cantina Bolla began as a passion fostered inside his family's tavern, "Al Gambero," in the wine region of Soave, Veneto. Under Giorgio Bolla's leadership in 1931, the winery expanded its operations to Pedemonte, focusing on renowned red wines like Recioto and Valpolicella. Over the years, Bolla has gained global recognition, becoming synonymous with Italian taste. Gruppo Italiano Vini acquired Bolla in 2006, aiming to uphold its core values of quality, passion, and respect for the terroir.

*Nielsen IQ Total US x AOC including combined liquor + case sales, 26 weeks ending May 3, 2024

Media Contact

Shelby Sonkin, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Bolla