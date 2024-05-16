Bolstering Strategic Growth, Swinerton Hires National Director of Life Sciences

"Marcella's expertise and passion for building life science spaces align perfectly with our vision and core values," shares Swinerton Chief Executive Officer David Callis. Post this

With a strong background in business development and active involvement in the Los Angeles Area Chapter of ISPE (International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineers) and the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of I2SL (International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories), Ayala is well-prepared to make a significant impact.

Excited about her role, Ayala shares, "It's the strategy, the planning, and the teamwork that makes all the difference in every great build. My passions, from tackling challenging hikes to diving into life sciences, have taught me just how important those elements are. Joining Swinerton, I'm excited to collaborate with a team about making those big visions come to life. Together, we'll build not just structures but a legacy of excellence and innovation. It's an exciting new chapter, and I'm thrilled to be part of this team."

Based in Swinerton's Los Angeles office, Ayala will lead the national approach to life sciences while developing relationships with industry stakeholders. As a proud graduate of Cornell University Johnson Graduate School of Management and San Diego State University, she is poised to significantly impact the firm's forward trajectory.

Swinerton, a national contractor renowned for its expertise in complex life sciences construction serves clients including Amgen, Illumina, BioSplice Therapeutics, Healthpeak, BioMed Realty, and IQHQ. With extensive experience in research laboratories and specialized cleanrooms, Swinerton remains a solutions-driven partner committed to enabling transformative breakthroughs in the industry.

About Swinerton

Swinerton Incorporated is a 100% employee-owned company recognized nationally since 1888, comprised of Swinerton Builders, Timberlab, SAK Builders, Inc., MD Builders, Inc., and Lindgren Development Inc. Swinerton Builders provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Timberlab is a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation services for construction projects. SAK Builders, Inc. offers Division 3 concrete services in the Pacific Northwest. MD Builders provides full-service preconstruction, general contracting, and trade subcontracting in Northern California. Lindgren Development is the project development, financing, and ownership arm of Swinerton Incorporated. For more information, visit: https://swinerton.com/

