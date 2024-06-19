Bolt Data and Gerent Demo Connected Assets and AI at Chicago Technology Conference

Bolt Data and Gerent showcased how asset data can transform manufacturing operations and processes in an exclusive live demo.

CHICAGO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bolt Data, a leading Salesforce consulting and software company, and Gerent, a Salesforce implementation partner, came together to showcase how connected assets and AI can revolutionize manufacturing processes in a live demo at a CRM technology conference in Chicago, IL on May 22-23, 2024.

This year's conference focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and how it's reinventing data-driven marketing, commerce, and the customer experience.

As Salesforce partners, Bolt Data and Gerent combined their specialized experiences and proven track records to conduct a live demo of what's possible for manufacturers.

During the live sessions, Bolt Data and Gerent showcased:

How connected assets stream real-time asset performance data.

Automation of service responses, including case creation, work order management, technician dispatch, and remote asset control.

Optimized sales processes, including servitization models and AI-powered sales opportunities.

Contract profitability analysis enhanced with asset data to identify and capitalize on upselling customers.

The companies' partnership and collaboration were on display as Bolt Data used its field service expertise and independent software vendor (ISV) solution, Bolt Data Connect, which monitors asset data in real-time on Salesforce, and Gerent presented its manufacturing expertise to integrate the data, creating a seamless connected asset experience.

Additionally, throughout the demo, both partners showed attendees automation and prediction capabilities using AI, to summarize work orders and automate service responses, such as remotely pushing software updates to assets.

"As a selected IoT vendor, we're grateful to have the opportunity to live demo Bolt Data Connect and showcase the benefits in real-time with attendees," said Karen Mehal, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Bolt Data. "We're looking forward to building on this momentum and strengthening our relationship with Gerent to continue helping manufacturers grow profitably with the resources they already have."

Bolt Data is supporting these connected service innovations by supplying real-time asset data that includes but isn't limited to:

Connected Twin of the Asset

Asset Performance Monitoring

Event Orchestration Framework

Gerent's team showcased their Salesforce solutioning expertise by building a response process that uses Bolt Data-provided IoT data and AI to identify issues and orchestrate appropriate resolution in real time. This capability has several potential use cases for manufacturers, including triggering support for specific fault codes or flagging overheating equipment before it incurs damage.

"Bolt Data made it really easy to integrate IoT into an extensive Salesforce process," shared Ryan Bjorgaard, Gerent's Industry Product Lead for Manufacturing, Automotive, and Energy. "Our collaboration demonstrates the potential of what industry customers can accomplish with a connected asset that takes advantage of streaming data."

Watch a recording of the live demo here.

About Bolt Data

Bolt Data is a leading software and consulting firm that empowers service professionals to unlock their full potential through AI, IoT and service implementations on the Salesforce platform. With over a decade of specialized experience in the service industry, Bolt Data has transformed service organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bolt-data.com.

About Gerent

Gerent is a Summit-level Salesforce consulting partner. With over 1,100 successful implementations, the agility of a mid-sized firm, and the capabilities of a large integrator, we offer a one-stop shop for all your transformation goals.

