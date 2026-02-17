Bolt Data Announces Bolt Data Connect, developed on the ServiceNow AI Platform to Unify Equipment Data and Operational Workflows Across the Enterprise

Delivering improved customer satisfaction, field team efficiency, and service visibility for industrial equipment manufacturing organizations

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bolt Data today announced Bolt Data Connect, developed on the ServiceNow AI Platform, to enable real-time field asset monitoring and service automation. The collaboration enables Bolt Data to create better experiences and drive value for customers.

ServiceNow's expansive partner ecosystem and partner program is critical in supporting their continued momentum through 2026. The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, open new markets, and help customers transform their business across the enterprise.

As a Registered Build Partner, the certified solution extends the enterprise data model for AI by providing real-time IoT asset data monitoring, automating service response, and enabling intelligent asset lifecycle management. Bolt Data Connect is now available in the ServiceNow Store.

Bolt Data Connect bridges operations and service on the ServiceNow AI Platform with live streaming data from equipment, machines, devices, and instruments. It gives industrial equipment manufacturers the visibility and control needed to manage equipment after installation, predict maintenance needs, and fully automate field service responses, reducing costly downtime and improving customer satisfaction.

"Organizations don't just need data, they need clarity and confidence in their service operations," said Rob Meredith, CEO of Bolt Data. "With Bolt Data Connect on the ServiceNow AI Platform, we harness equipment and machine data to power AI models that turn reactive service into proactive strategy. With ServiceNow, we're able to accelerate service transformation for asset-centric organizations."

"As enterprises transition from AI ambition to AI execution, reliable platform partnerships are more important than ever before," said Alix Douglas, group vice president, Partner

Solutions at ServiceNow. "Bolt Data Connect, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, integrates real-time IoT asset data and intelligent automation to help customers proactively monitor assets and streamline service response. This collaboration highlights the power of innovation when expert knowledge is supported by an AI platform built for scale."

Bolt Data is a leading software and consulting company that empowers service professionals to unlock their full potential through transformative solutions on the ServiceNow platform. With over a decade of specialized experience in service, Bolt Data has transformed service organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bolt-data.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

