Bolt Data Announces Strategic Partnership with Boomi to Provide Customers with Seamless Integrations

Bolt Data and Boomi form a strategic alliance to support CRM and software integrations.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bolt Data, a leading consulting and software company, and Boomi, a leading cloud integration and data management solutions provider, are pleased to announce a new, strategic partnership. This partnership aims to empower Bolt Data and Boomi's joint customers by enabling them to connect their CRM solutions to external software platforms like enterprise resource planning (ERP), finance and billing, and field service management (FSM) systems.

By joining forces, Bolt Data will continue to leverage Boomi solutions to achieve efficient connectivity and ensure accurate, consistent data across various software touchpoints. One of the biggest obstacles in any CRM integration project is eliminating data latency and data silos. This partnership guarantees customers a reliable integration service through a seamless continuity of expertise.

"Our integration architects have used Boomi's integration platform for years, but making this an official partnership is the next logical step in solidifying our relationship with Boomi," said Rob Meredith, Chief Executive Officer at Bolt Data. "Integrations don't have to be a stressful or cumbersome experience. With our partnership, we're able to streamline the entire integration process for our customers."

In fact, Bolt Data recently used Boomi to help a global medical device manufacturing company connect to its field service management software, ServiceMax, in order to streamline service information like work orders to SAP.

"We're actively planning for the future and uncovering new and innovative ways to grow with Boomi and maximize the ways companies can use Salesforce with external systems," added Meredith.

About Bolt Data

Bolt Data is a leading software and consulting firm that empowers service professionals to unlock their full potential through AI, IoT and service implementations. With over a decade of specialized experience in the service industry, Bolt Data has transformed service organizations worldwide by enabling them to service smarter. For more information, please visit www.bolt-data.com.

About Boomi

Boomi is a leader in the integration and automation software market, trusted by over 20,000 global customers. Boomi is also a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader in the iPaaS industry. The Boomi platform connects applications, data, and devices across various environments, enabling businesses to automate workflows, manage APIs, and ensure seamless data integration. Boomi's cloud-native architecture and low-code interface simplify the integration process, making it an ideal choice for organizations looking to modernize their IT infrastructure and achieve digital transformation.

