Bolt Data Launches Innovative Solution for Legal Case and Matter Management

Proven Consulting and Software Company Expands Portfolio with the Launch of a Transformative Legal Case and Matter Management Solution Built on Salesforce

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bolt Data, a leading consulting and software company, is pleased to announce the launch of Bolt Data Legal, a new solution designed to help legal professionals deliver exceptional case outcomes by automating and streamlining processes on the Salesforce platform.

The legal industry has seen steady growth in recent years, driven by an increasing demand for legal services. To keep pace, law firms and legal teams are managing more cases, documents, virtual meetings, and multi-channel communications than ever before. As a result, many are turning to software solutions to handle a higher volume of cases with fewer resources.

Through their work with various law firms, Bolt Data identified a gap in the current legal technology market. Existing solutions lacked the extensibility, security, and configurability needed to meet the specific requirements of individual law firms. To address this, Bolt Data developed Bolt Data Legal—a fully customizable and highly scalable solution that leverages Salesforce's secure platform, providing legal teams with a complete and trustworthy solution.

"Bolt Data Legal is the culmination of over 11 years of experience developing solutions for service-oriented companies," said Rob Meredith, Chief Executive Officer of Bolt Data. "We're extremely proud of what we've built and excited for legal teams to see the difference it makes in their internal processes and how it positively impacts their bottom line."

Additionally, Bolt Data Legal integrates with nearly any third-party application, including accounting and finance systems, document generation tools, eSignature software, and more. This extensibility allows law firms to continue using their existing technology stack while seamlessly incorporating Bolt Data Legal.

"We've heard from numerous law firms that flexibility is key for a case and matter management solution to be truly impactful. Bolt Data Legal is designed to streamline legal processes and empower firms with the tools and resources needed to enhance their internal workflows and better serve their clients," added Meredith.

A prominent, multi-practice, law firm operating in several states implemented Bolt Data Legal and has already seen a 91% reduction in supervising attorney time required to manage legal teams and cases.

To learn more about Bolt Data Legal and schedule a live demo, visit boltdatalegal.com.

About Bolt Data

Bolt Data is a leading software and consulting firm that empowers service professionals to unlock their full potential through transformative solutions on the Salesforce platform. With over a decade of specialized experience in service, Bolt Data has transformed service organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bolt-data.com.

