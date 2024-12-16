Bolt Data Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bolt Data announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Business Services category for their transformative solution for the legal industry.

Bolt Data announced that it has helped Florin Roebig transform its business by leveraging Salesforce in collaboration with Bolt Data's customized case management solution. The firm achieved a 91% reduction in supervising attorney time, allowing supervising attorneys to focus on more strategic matters and building rapport with clients. From sign-up to settlement, the solution cut the time spent by their legal team by 50%, streamlining workflows and enhancing client experiences. This transformation enabled Florin Roebig to increase case throughput and improve operational efficiency, all while maintaining high-quality legal services.

"We're honored to receive the Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards for 2024. This recognition validates our commitment to building innovative solutions for service-centric companies. We take pride in understanding our customers' unique needs and applying our expertise to create transformative technology. Our award-winning work with law firms is evidence of our team's ability to create tailored solutions from industry-specific challenges." said Rob Meredith , Chief Executive Officer at Bolt Data

, Chief Executive Officer at Bolt Data "Bolt Data's expertise with Salesforce and commitment to delivering a tailored, cutting-edge solution has enabled us to modernize and transform our case management processes. We've streamlined client intake, automated critical tasks, and gained valuable insights into our firm's performance through intuitive dashboards. As a managing attorney overseeing legal teams across multiple states, this level of organization and visibility provides peace of mind, ensuring that cases are handled consistently and critical deadlines are met. Bolt Data's solution built on Salesforce has not only increased our efficiency but also elevated our clients' experience working with Florin Roebig ." said Chad K. Florin , M.B.A., LL.M., Florin Roebig

." said , M.B.A., LL.M., "The Salesforce 2024 Partner Innovation awards recognize partners such as Bolt Data that are helping their customers drive productivity and growth with AI, data, and CRM," said Steve Corfield , Executive Vice President, Global Alliances and Channels and Emerging Technologies, Salesforce. "Salesforce partners are integral to driving digital transformation and AI adoption across the Salesforce ecosystem, paving the way for better customer experiences."

The Salesforce economy is driven by partners, such as Bolt Data, that continue to innovate and drive customer growth. A study by IDC found that the Salesforce ecosystem is projected to produce 11.6 million new jobs and $2 trillion in new business revenue by 2028. According to the study, Salesforce's AI-powered solutions are expanding the bounds of economic opportunity. The Salesforce ecosystem continues to expand thanks to partners driving innovations in AI, data and CRM.

About Bolt Data

Bolt Data is a proven consulting and software firm specializing in service and asset-centric solutions. With over a decade of specialized experience in service, Bolt Data has transformed service organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bolt-data.com.

About Florin Roebig

Florin Roebig is a premier multi-state trial and litigation firm based in Palm Harbor, Florida, known for securing landmark multi-million-dollar verdicts across conservative jurisdictions. Founded in 1985, the firm's experienced attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers in America and U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Law Firms in America. With a commitment to achieving exceptional results, Florin Roebig offers personalized representation in personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, construction negligence, employee rights, product liability, property loss and damage claims, and other complex litigation. For more information, visit www.florinroebig.com.

