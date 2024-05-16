Bolt Medical Announces Results of RESTORE FIH Coronary Feasibility Study for the Unique Bolt Intravascular Lithotripsy System

"The RESTORE FIH trial clearly demonstrated that the Bolt IVL Coronary System is able to fracture calcium enabling optimal stent expansion and has an excellent safety profile. Moreover, the catheter design provided excellent deliverability across difficult lesions," stated Dr. Berukstis. Post this

The primary efficacy endpoint was procedural success, defined as successful stent delivery with a residual diameter stenosis <50% and freedom from in-hospital MACE. The primary safety endpoint of the study was freedom from MACE* within 30 days following the procedure. Both the primary efficacy and safety endpoints were achieved in the trial. Importantly there were no reports of severe dissection, perforation or abrupt closure complications adding to the overall safety of the Bolt IVL Coronary System. The safety and efficacy data supports initiation of an IDE pivotal study which will be used to support global regulatory submissions.

Dr. Matthew Price, Professor of Medicine, Director Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Division of Cardiovascular Diseases, Scripps Clinic and clinical advisor to Bolt Medical added, "The data from the Bolt FIH study are particularly exciting, as it supports the safety and efficacy of a novel approach to deliver lithotripsy energy for the treatment of severely calcified coronary lesions. I am looking forward to the results of the FRACTURE IDE trial, so that the potential benefits of this technology - including a uniform energy profile, more pulses, and ease of delivery - can help address the unmet needs of our patients undergoing complex PCI."

"This trial data confirms that the Bolt IVL laser-based mechanism of action with unique CAD360™ emitter design led to excellent efficacy and safety results," said Keegan Harper, Chief Executive Officer of Bolt Medical. "The positive clinical feedback on device performance and outcomes gives us tremendous confidence to move this innovative IVL platform forward in coronary arteries with a planned global IDE pivotal trial."

Bolt Medical is focused on the design and development of innovative IVL catheters used in coronary and peripheral interventional procedures, particularly in patients with moderate to severe calcified arterial disease. The company is concurrently studying three unique catheter platforms for various arterial vessel beds that will feature highly deliverable catheters, increased available therapy, and visible, directional emitters to direct consistent energy for the treatment of concentric, eccentric and nodular calcium lesions.

Caution: The Bolt IVL™ System is an investigational device, which is not yet cleared for commercial distribution in any country.

Bolt IVL™ and CAD360™ are trademarks of Bolt Medical, Inc.

