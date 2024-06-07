BOMA International 2024 Annual Conference Taking Place in Philadelphia This July

"The BOMA Conference continues to be the ideal place for commercial real estate professionals to come together and learn what the industry's future holds. Using this time to share experiences and make connections is what enables our industry to be incredibly resilient" - BOMA Chair, Bob Six Post this

Incredible keynote speakers are another can't-miss aspect of BOMA 2024. On Sunday, attendees will hear from Michael Smerconish, a celebrated radio host, television personality, and bestselling author. Smerconish will deliver an engaging, thought-provoking, and balanced presentation on today's political arena, the 2024 election, and the long-term implications of the polarization in politics. On Tuesday, attendees can hear from Dr. Amy Cuddy as she presents an energizing perspective on how leaders can re-empower and reset employees so they can thrive in these tumultuous times

Mary Lue Peck, BOMA International Senior Vice President, said, "BOMA International has already had such an impactful year from federal advocacy to promoting high-performance buildings through our recognition programs. All of this will be on full display in Philadelphia. While we're excited to show off these achievements, we also can't wait to once again bring the Commercial Real Estate Industry together to continue learning from each other's experiences and have innovative discussions on the future of the industry."

"In what has been an extremely productive and exciting year since our last Annual Conference, BOMA is excited to continue the momentum by hosting an incredible conference in Philadelphia" said incoming BOMA International Chair Manny Moreno. "We've got an amazing slate of educational opportunities lined up, no matter where you're at in your career. Come check out the expo floor with some of our amazing exhibitors to find solutions for your needs and catch up on industry insights from BOMA International President Henry Chamberlain's State of the Industry presentation; join us in Philadelphia for BOMA 2024!"

With the incredible variety of hand-picked education sessions, both industry veterans and early-career professionals can expect to learn something new at BOMA 2024. Here is a glimpse at a couple of the sessions you can expect at this year's conference:

Developing Resilient Buildings with Risk Management Strategies

Real estate's exposure to physical hazards, whether storms, wildfires, cold snaps, or sea level rise, is increasing drastically quarter by quarter. In 2023, we saw a record-breaking year for billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. alone, and new records of the wrong kind continue to be set regularly. Without sufficient action, the real estate industry risks rising property damages, insurance premiums, operations costs, business disruption, dropping property value, insurability, marketability, access to capital, and operating income. Conversely, using design and operations strategies that boost an asset's resilience to physical hazards and reduce disruption is an opportunity to reverse that equation in addition to reducing harm and creating value year-round.

From OT to AI: The AI Frontier

This panel session will focus on helping the audience develop fluency in understanding and thinking with the advanced analytics, including AI, now available to the building operations and management industry. We will talk about how AI may fit into building operations, the requirements and complications of developing and deploying an AI solution, the current limits and expected capabilities, and finally we will talk about partnering with providers to make sure owner goals and management control over systems are maintained.

That is just a small example of the wonderful education we've got lined up. Be sure to visit bomaconvention.org to learn the ROI of attending and register today!

About BOMA International and BOMI

With more than 100 years of leadership and innovation, Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and its institute, Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI), serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, engineers, and service providers of all commercial building types, encompassing office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge across a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI provides critical education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 43,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. BOMA and BOMI are committed to championing commercial real estate professionals, equipping them with cutting-edge insights and unparalleled value to propel their careers. For more info, visit boma.org and bomi.org.

Cathy Calliotte, BOMA International, 4109741410 x1257, [email protected] , www.boma.org

