BOMA International and BOMI Announce the Changing of the Guard

"I have been incredibly lucky to get to spend most of my working life leading the premier commercial real estate trade association in partnership with an amazing officer corps, staff, and the leadership of our local associations and international affiliates," said Chamberlain. "I look forward to retirement and letting new, diverse leadership take BOMA to even greater success in the future. Mary Lue has a long track record in managing change while creating and executing organizational strategies. Her impressive experience will position BOMA and BOMI to take advantage of future opportunities collectively across our federation."

Peck joined BOMA International in 2021 from the National Speakers Association (NSA), where she served as president and chief executive officer. Prior to her time at NSA, Peck served as chief content and engagement officer at the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) for more than 12 years. At BOMA International she has led the development of a new technology platform, been instrumental in integrating BOMI into BOMA International, and bringing the BOMA BEST program to the United States in partnership with BOMA Canada among other accomplishments.

"Knowing BOMA and BOMI as I do now reinforces how special this opportunity is for me," said Peck. "We have fundamentally changed our business, advocacy, and service delivery in recent years, and I am excited to have the opportunity to lead BOMA and BOMI into the future in partnership with our volunteer leaders, staff, the BOMA Association Executives, local leadership, and our industry partners." Henry has been a wonderful partner and mentor and I appreciate all his support as together we move into a new era."

In the coming months we will have opportunities to celebrate Henry's career including at the upcoming Annual Conference and Expo in Philadelphia July 13 – 16. At the same time as we launch our new strategic planning process, we will be envisioning how to take advantage of new opportunities moving through a myriad of changes impacting commercial real estate, our local association members, and customers.

About BOMA International and BOMI

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI) serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, and service providers of all commercial building types, including office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge through a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI provides critical education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 43,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. For more info, visit http://www.boma.org and http://www.bomi.org.

