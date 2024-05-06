BOMA International Announces a New BOMA Fellow for 2024

Latest CRE Professional Named to BOMA's Highest Level of Recognition for Ongoing Contributions to Commercial Real Estate

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International is pleased to announce a new BOMA Fellow for 2024. The individuals honored as BOMA Fellows have displayed exemplary and sustained contributions to the industry, their profession, the community and BOMA at all levels and have continually answered the call to leadership and service throughout their careers.

The honorees use the "BOMA Fellow" credential after their names and are called upon to serve BOMA in a variety of capacities, including teaching, mentoring new members and young professionals, identifying future BOMA leaders, authoring articles and serving as thought leaders to address industry trends.

Congratulations to our 2024 BOMA Fellow:

Scott Bennion, Vice President, Real Estate, Scandia Company – Bountiful, Utah

"Through years of contribution and leadership Scott has proven to be a crucial member of the BOMA Community and is extremely deserving of this honor.” said BOMA International Chair and CEO, Bob Six. “BOMA International is sure that he will continue to advance BOMA’s support of the industry and lead the next generation of property professionals through his service as a BOMA Fellow."

This latest BOMA Fellow will be honored at the 2024 BOMA International Conference & Expo this July in Philadelphia.

About BOMA International and BOMI

With more than 100 years of leadership and innovation, Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and its institute, Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI), serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, engineers, and service providers of all commercial building types, encompassing office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge across a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI provides critical education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 43,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. BOMA and BOMI are committed to championing commercial real estate professionals, equipping them with cutting-edge insights and unparalleled value to propel their careers. For more info, visit boma.org and bomi.org.

