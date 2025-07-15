BOMA International Announces Link Logistics' Luci Smith as New Chair & Chief Elected Officer

"I'm excited to work alongside an exceptional team to support our members, build on our momentum, and advance the values that make this organization such a vital force in our industry." Post this

Smith also becomes one of the few women to hold this leadership position in BOMA International's history, marking a significant milestone in the organization's ongoing commitment to diverse and inclusive leadership.

"It's an honor to step into this role at BOMA International during such a pivotal time for the commercial real estate industry," said Smith. "I'm excited to work alongside an exceptional team to support our members, build on our momentum, and advance the values that make this organization such a vital force in our industry."

Mary Lue Peck, President and COO of BOMA International, added, "Luci brings a tremendous depth of experience and a clear passion for our mission. We're thrilled to welcome her as Chair and look forward to the leadership she will bring as we continue to grow and evolve."

The 2025-2026 Executive Committee is led by Luci Smith as Chair and Chief Elected Officer, Kjersten Jaeb as Chair-Elect, Don Fairgrieve-Park as Secretary/Treasurer, and Glenn Good as Vice Chair. The newly elected members for the 2025-2027 Executive Committee of the Board of Governors includes Gary Bullock, Elizabeth Despins, Sarah McIntyre, Alberto Morett, Alexx Smith, Rachel Wikan, Christina Winstead, and Julie Taylor who will serve alongside current Executive Committee members.

BOMA International extends its gratitude to Manuel Moreno for his outstanding service and dedication over the past year and looks ahead to a new chapter of leadership under Luci Smith.

About BOMA International and BOMI

With more than 100 years of leadership and innovation, Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and its institute, Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI), serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, engineers, and service providers of all commercial building types, encompassing office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge across a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI provides critical education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 43,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. For more info, visit boma.org.

