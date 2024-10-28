BOMA International Begins Canvassing Process for Latest Industrial Buildings Standard

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International is finalizing the revisions to its latest floor measurement standard BOMA For Industrial Buildings Standard Method of Measurement (Z65.2). BOMA is soliciting any persons with an interest in voting on whether the standard should be accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

BOMA International has been developing floor measurement standards for more than 100 years and is currently working to publish the fifth edition of the Industrial Standard. This standard is intended for industrial and flex buildings and their associated structures, and may be applied to single tenant, multi-tenant or multi-building configurations. It also addresses questions that users of the previous BOMA Industrial Standards have asked the Interpretations Subcommittee.

In addition to the Industrial Standards, BOMA International has published measurement standards for Office, our most widely known standard, Multi-Family and Hospitality Standards, Retail, Mixed-Use properties, and even a Gross Areas standard.

Explanation of ANSI's Function – Use of the Canvass Method

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) coordinates, facilitates and promotes the development of voluntary standards that are relied upon by industry, government agencies and consumers across the United States and around the world. ANSI does not develop standards. ANSI fosters the U.S. standardization system by accrediting the procedures of standard-setting organizations and subsequently approving individual documents as American National Standards (ANS). Nearly 220 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers, including BOMA International, are now engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards that are being used in virtually every industry sector. These standard developers–and the experts who populate them–work cooperatively to enhance the U.S. quality of life and improve the competitiveness of businesses operating in the global marketplace.

Accreditation by ANSI signifies that the procedures used by the standards body in connection with the development of American National Standards meet the Institute's essential requirements for openness, balance, consensus and due process. A standard that has been approved as an ANS is identified as such on the document's cover or in its introductory text.

An American National Standard (ANS) implies a consensus of those substantially concerned with its scope and provisions.

Definition of Interest Categories

The BOMA Standards Secretariat will develop a list of potential canvassees consisting of those organizations, companies, government agencies, standards developers, individuals, etc., known to be, or who have indicated that they are, directly and materially affected by the standard. The standards development process shall not be dominated by any single interest category, individual or organization. Dominance means a position or exercise of dominant authority, leadership or influence by reason of superior leverage, strength or representation to the exclusion of fair and equitable consideration of other viewpoints. Also, no individual shall represent more than one interest category, and only one individual may be a member of the canvass from the same company.

BOMA's standards development process will have a balance of interests. Participants from diverse interest categories shall be sought with the objective of achieving balance. Historically the criteria for balance are that a) no single interest category constitutes more than one third of the membership of a consensus body dealing with safety-related standards or b) no single interest category constitutes a majority (more than half) of the membership of a consensus body dealing with other than safety-related standards.

The interest categories for BOMA's American National Standards include:

Producer–The definition for this term encompasses those interests aligned with at-risk equity ownership of buildings and includes all producers and providers of space (building owners and managers) as well as agents, brokers, floor measurers, appraisers, architects and other designers who work on behalf of building owners and managers.

User—The definition for this term encompasses those interests aligned with those who use space within a building including tenants as well as brokers, agents, floor measurers, architects and interior designers and others who are in the contractual employ of tenants.

General Interest–The definition for this term encompasses all firms and individuals that do not have a direct alignment in the business interests of producers or users. Such firms or individuals may include management companies, facility managers, appraisers, architects and other design professions, general contractors, design-builders, construction managers and project estimators who have a general interest in floor measurement standards for office buildings.

If you are interested in serving as a canvassee, please complete the interest form by December 2, 2024, using this link.

