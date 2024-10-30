BOMA International Releases 2024 Gross Areas Standard After Completed ANSI Review Process

These updates to the Standard enable users to more effectively measure varied building types. I'm thrilled that BOMA can continue to provide impactful and accessible tools like this to the commercial real estate industry. - Manny Moreno, BOMA International Chair and CEO Post this

Today, BOMA International is the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) secretariat for a suite of area measurement standards across a range of property types. BOMA's measurement standards are regularly revised to ensure they address changing building design and use and comply with the ANSI standards development process, of which BOMA International is a member and an ANSI Certified Standards Developer.

"This updated Gross Areas Standard has many crucial updates, like ENERGY STAR® compatibility, the inclusion of several new Unenclosed areas, and an easier step-by-step layout for users," said BOMA International Chair and CEO, Manny Moreno. "These updates to the Standard enable users to more effectively measure varied building types. I'm thrilled that BOMA can continue to provide impactful and accessible tools like this to the commercial real estate industry."

Offered in both print and electronic formats, BOMA's new 2024 Gross Areas Standard is available for purchase through BOMA's Bookstore. BOMA will host a webinar in early 2025 to explore new features of the 2024 Gross Areas Standard and answer FAQs. In the meantime, members of BOMA's Floor Measurement Standards Committee are available to provide interpretation, best practice guidance, and consultation services at [email protected].

About BOMA International and BOMI

With more than 100 years of leadership and innovation, Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and its institute, Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI), serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, engineers, and service providers of all commercial building types, encompassing office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge across a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI provides critical education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 43,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. BOMA and BOMI are committed to championing commercial real estate professionals, equipping them with cutting-edge insights and unparalleled value to propel their careers. For more info, visit boma.org and bomi.org.

Media Contact

Cathy Calliotte, BOMA International, 4109741410 x1257, [email protected], www.boma.org

SOURCE BOMA International