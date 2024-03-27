BOMA International Releases Carbon Challenge Results; U.S. Commercial Real Estate Sector Making Progress in Reducing Emissions

This initiative is designed to allow building owners and operators the opportunity to determine what carbon reduction practices work best for their particular circumstances," - Don Davis, BOMA International Vice President for Advocacy and Building Codes. Post this

"This initiative is designed to allow building owners and operators the opportunity to determine what carbon reduction practices work best for their particular circumstances," said Don Davis, BOMA International Vice President for Advocacy and Building Codes. "We want to support ongoing voluntary efforts and recognize the successes of the commercial real estate industry in reducing carbon emissions in the built environment."

BOMA congratulates and thanks the properties participating in the Challenge for their demonstration of the commercial real estate industry's commitment to reducing carbon emissions on a voluntary basis. Registration remains open for new participants, and properties can be located anywhere in the world. More information on the initiative can be found at http://www.boma.org/carbon.

About BOMA International

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International, founded in 1907, is a federation of U.S. local associations and global affiliates. The leading trade association for commercial real estate professionals, it represents the owners, managers, service providers and other property professionals for all commercial building types, including office, industrial, medical, corporate, and mixed-use. The mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence and knowledge. BOMA serves as a primary source of information on building management and operations, leasing, building operating costs, energy consumption patterns, local and national building codes, technological developments, and industry trends.

