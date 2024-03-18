BOMA International Releases Newest Floor Measurement Standard for Office Buildings

"With the office sector undergoing significant market shifts, this timely update to BOMA's Office Standard is a powerful resource that property owners, tenants, appraisers, architects, space planners and building measurement professionals can rely on" - Robert M. Six Post this

Today, BOMA International is the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) secretariat for a suite of area measurement standards across a range of property types. BOMA's measurement standards are regularly revised to ensure they address changing building design and use and comply with the ANSI standards development process, of which BOMA International is a member and an ANSI Certified Standards Developer.

"With the office sector undergoing significant market shifts, this timely update to BOMA's Office Standard is a powerful resource that property owners, tenants, appraisers, architects, space planners and building measurement professionals can rely on, said BOMA International Chair and CEO, Robert Six. "Since 1915, BOMA has supported the industry with its clear, easy-to-follow guidance on measuring and calculating commercial spaces. The 2024 Office Standard is the latest reflection of that unwavering commitment."

Offered in both print and electronic formats, BOMA's new 2024 Office Standard is available for purchase through BOMA's Bookstore. BOMA will host a webinar later this year to explore new features of the 2024 Office Standard and answer FAQs. In the meantime, members of BOMA's Floor Measurement Standards Committee are available to provide interpretation, best practice guidance, and consultation services.

About BOMA International and BOMI

With more than 100 years of leadership and innovation, Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and its institute, Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI), serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, engineers, and service providers of all commercial building types, encompassing office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge across a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI provides critical education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 43,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. BOMA and BOMI are committed to championing commercial real estate professionals, equipping them with cutting-edge insights and unparalleled value to propel their careers. For more info, visit boma.org and bomi.org.

