BOMA International Releases Recommendations on Building Electrification

The recommendations build on a first-of-its-kind research report, "Electrification in Commercial Buildings," which examines available technologies, the electrical grid, regional differences, and relevant public policy and programs. The 35-page study was performed in partnership with consulting firm Steven Winter Associates, Inc. "BOMA isn't taking sides on whether electrification is always the appropriate goal, but there may be locations where it makes sense and the commercial real estate sector is going to be an active participant in planning for a sustainable future," said Don Davis, BOMA Vice President for Advocacy and Building Codes. "We want to be realistic about the hurdles, figure out the business case, and chart a practical path forward on this highly complex issue."

The concept of encouraging or mandating building electrification has evolved rapidly from a niche concept to a mainstream sustainability goal discussed on national and global scales. At a time when many jurisdictions are setting carbon emissions goals and energy standards, some policymakers are turning to a vision of all-electric buildings as a solution. While it may be a worthy goal, significant unanswered questions persist, including the capacity of the electrical grid, the availability of clean energy sources, and the ability of existing buildings to retrofit.

BOMA International has been at the forefront of filling this void, with the two recent documents building on a previous BOMA Policy Brief released at the beginning of the year, "Building Electrification and Carbon Reduction," which provides an overview of the opportunities and challenges. All three documents on electrification can be found at https://www.boma.org/BOMA/Advocacy/Policy_Briefs.aspx.

