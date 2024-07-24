BOMA International TOBYs Award Winning Properties Honored in Philadelphia

The commercial real estate industry recognized 16 commercial properties with an Outstanding Building of the Year® (TOBY®) Award this month at the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International's annual conference, the 2024 BOMA International Conference & Expo, in Philadelphia.

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TOBY Awards are the commercial real estate industry's highest recognition honoring excellence in commercial building management and operations in specific categories of building size or type. To win an International TOBY Award, a property first must win both local and regional competitions. Judging is based on criteria that includes community impact, tenant and employee relations programs, energy management, accessibility, emergency evacuation procedures, building personnel training programs and overall excellence. Additionally, building inspections are conducted by a team of industry experts.

The following properties were honored with 2024 TOBY Awards:

In the Corporate Facility category, the winner is - NCR Global Headquarters in Atlanta, GA. The property is managed and owned by Cousins Properties.

In the Earth category, the winner is - The Empire State Building in New York, NY. The property is managed by ESRT Management, L.L.C and owned by ESRT Empire State Building, L.L.C.

In the Historical Building category, the winner is - The Meadows Building in Dallas, TX. The property is managed by Glenstar and owned by US Energy Square, LLC.

In the Industrial Office Building category, the winner is - 17450 E 32nd Place in Aurora, CO. The property is managed by LBA Realty, LLC and owned by LBA RVI - Company XLV, LLC.

In the Medical Office Building category, the winner is - Xchange Medical in St. Louis Park, MN. The property is managed by Davis Management Group, LLC and owned by Xchange MOB Partners, LLC c/o Davis.

In the Mixed-Use category, the winner is - The Bloc in Los Angeles, CA. The property is managed by CBRE and owned by National Real Estate Development.

In the Life Sciences Building category, the winner is - 1375 W. Fulton in Chicago, IL. The property is managed by CBRE and owned by Beacon Capital Partners.

In the Renovated Building category, the winner is - Energy Square in Dallas, TX. The property is managed by Glenstar and owned by US Energy Square, LLC.

In the Retail category, the winner is - Preston Trail Village in Dallas, TX. The property is managed by Epic Property Management Services LLC and owned by EREP Preston Trail II LLC.

In the Suburban Office Park Low-Rise category, the winner is - Wayside Office Park in Burlington, MA. The property is managed by Piedmont Office Management and owned by Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

In the Suburban Office Park Mid-Rise category, the winner is - Centennial Lakes Office Park I-V in Edina, MN. The property is managed by Cushman & Wakefield and owned by United Properties Investment, LLC & State Farm Realty Company.

In the Under 100,000 Square Feet category, the winner is - Terry Thomas in Seattle, WA. The property is managed by CBRE and owned by Alpha Z Seattle Office 1, LLC.

In the 100,000 to 249,999 Square Feet category, the winner is - 407 North Maple in Beverly Hills, CA. The property is managed by Tishman Speyer Properties, LLC and owned by 407 N. Maple, L.P.

In the 250,000 to 499,999 Square Feet category, the winner is - California Plaza in Walnut Creek, CA. The property is managed by Newmark and owned by Walnut Creek.

In the 500,000 to 1 Million Square Feet category, the winner is - Post Montgomery Center in San Francisco, CA. The property is managed by JLL and owned by Post Montgomery Associates.

In the Over 1 Million Square Feet category, the winner is - Qingdao Conson HaiTian Center in Qingdao, Shandong, China. The property is managed by Qingdao Conson-Shanghai Urban Properties Co., Ltd. and owned by Qingdao Conson HaiTian Center Construction Co., Ltd.

Congratulations once again to all of the fantastic buildings that competed on the international stage, be sure to plan to join us next year in Boston, Massachusetts for the 2025 Annual Conference and Expo.

The 2024 BOMA International TOBY Awards were sponsored by The Home Depot.

About BOMA International

With more than 100 years of leadership and innovation, Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and its institute, Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI), serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, engineers, and service providers of all commercial building types, encompassing office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge across a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members.

