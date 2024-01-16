BOMA International Unveils New Team Alignment Through Integration with BOMI

"Our unified team leverages our strengths and reflects our commitment to enhancing efficiency and delivering exceptional value to our local association leaders, partners, and customers, accelerating our customer-focused and collaborative culture," - Henry Chamberlain Post this

The realigned team includes three Vice Presidents from BOMI, complemented by new roles and responsibilities from the BOMA International team:

Cathy Calliotte: Vice President of Marketing and Sales

Amy Chisholm: Vice President of Meetings and Standards

Don Davis: Vice President of Advocacy and Building Codes

Kristen McMullen: Vice President of Operations

Hakan Ozsancak: Vice President of Association Services and Publications

Andrea Sine: Vice President of Education

Faides Zilemba: Vice President of Finance and Administration

This new structure builds on our strengths and ensures our resources are aligned with our organizational goals as we launch the development of our next three-year strategic plan.

About Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International

Founded in 1907, the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International is a federation of U.S. local associations and global affiliates. It represents the owners, managers, service providers and other property professionals of all commercial building types, including office, industrial, medical, corporate and mixed-use. BOMA International is the partner individuals in the commercial real estate industry choose to maximize value for their careers, organizations and assets. Its mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence and knowledge. For more info, visit http://www.boma.org.

About Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI)

BOMI, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational institute of BOMA International, provides critical education and expertise to industry professionals with property, facility, and building systems management responsibilities. BOMI delivers courses, certificate programs, and industry-standard designations—Real Property Administrator (RPA®), Facilities Management Administrator (FMA®), Systems Maintenance Administrator (SMA®), Systems Maintenance Technician (SMT®), and the High-Performance Sustainable Building designation program (BOMI-HP®)—with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. In addition, BOMI has two designations created specifically for trusted providers of products and services to the commercial real estate industry: the Property Partner Advisor (PPA™) and the Facility Partner Advisor (FPA™). More than 400,000 courses have been delivered, and more than 43,000 BOMI credentials have been earned. To learn more, please visit http://www.bomi.org, call 800.235.BOMI (2664), or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Cathy Calliotte, BOMA International, 410.974.1410 x1257, [email protected], www.boma.org

SOURCE BOMA International