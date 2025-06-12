BOMA International Urges Congress to Fund the ENERGY STAR Program Fully

"The ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager plays a crucial role in standardizing energy efficiency data, which is critical to track progress and comply with regulations. Without it, cities and states would most likely implement a fragmented approach, making compliance much more difficult and expensive." Post this

Manuel Moreno, Chair of BOMA International Executive Committee, stated, "The ENERGY STAR Buildings program provides valuable information to support voluntary initiatives and building performance standards for numerous state and local governments. BOMA relies on the non-partisan and impartial data for our high-performance building challenge programs, BOMA 360 and BOMA BEST, which help make buildings across the nation more efficient, desirable, and profitable. This program is deserving of congressional support."

Mary Lue Peck, President & Chief Operating Officer, BOMA International, stated, "The ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager plays a crucial role in standardizing energy efficiency data, which is critical to track progress and comply with regulations. Without it, cities and states would most likely implement a fragmented approach, making compliance much more difficult and expensive."

In addition to this letter, BOMA has also co-signed several coalition letters that showcase the broad, bipartisan support for this successful and meaningful program. BOMA staff will continue to actively lobby members of Congress in the coming days and weeks to reinforce the messages included in the letters.

