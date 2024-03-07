BOMI Launches Three New Property and Facility Management Course Updates

"Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) and BOMI's Education team have been working together to bring the commercial real estate industry best-in-class education. Six of the required courses for the RPA®, and four of the required FMA® courses, have now been updated," - Tim O'Donald, RPA® Post this

The revised edition of Asset Management addresses the needs of contemporary property management professionals who often function as asset managers or collaborate closely with them. This new powerhouse course is a combination of BOMA International and BOMI's Asset Management programs and evaluates financial performance, conducts thorough due diligence for asset acquisition and divestment, and provides guidance for handling distressed real estate-owned (REO) properties.

The two-part Design, Operation, and Maintenance of Building Systems courses are designed to equip property and facilities managers with the well-rounded background needed to excel in the industry.

Part I of this updated series offers new materials and systems throughout and an improved learning experience. You will have the opportunity to become acquainted with contemporary advances in the industry, including energy benchmarking, efficient design, automated building systems, building filtration, efficiency credits, and improved sewer systems. You will also find a discussion of the pros and cons of new materials to help inform your future decision-making, including purple board, digital hygrometers, electric HVAC solutions, and CPVC.

Part II offers technology and lighting updates, which are mentioned throughout, and the related impact is highlighted. For example, you'll learn about how safety changes and updated codes can extrapolate through your building - impacting elevators, locks, insurance, cleaning, and many other systems. This course will also help you plan for achieving building certifications, such as BOMA BEST, as these programs require a comprehensive building approach.

A special thanks to those who participated in course updates:

Asset Management:

Barry Familetto, MBA, CPA, CPM®, President, Stetson Management & Development, BOMA Boston

Joshua Siegel, BOMI-HP® RPA®, CPM®, Director, Real Estate, Office of the Treasurer, DePaul University , BOMA Chicago

, BOMA Chicago Marie Tatarka, FMA®, Vice President, Commercial and Hospitality, Madison Group of Companies

Nick Stolatis, RPA®, CPM®, LEED® AP, Principal, EPN Real Estate Services, BOMA New York

Patti Ann Gannon BOMI-HP®, RPA®, FMA® , Property Agent II, Leasing, City of Edmonton

Design, Operation, and Maintenance of Building Systems, Part I:

Eileen Lewis, RPA®, FMA®, Director of Property Management, Torch Properties, BOMA Greater Tucson

Tim O'Donald, RPA®, President, Harbor East Management Group, LLC, BOMA Baltimore

Murray Greene, RPA®, SMA®, CPE®, CPM®, BOMA Fellow, President, Greene Commercial Real Estate Group, Inc, BOMA Miami-Dade

Fikret Markovic , RPA®, FMA®, FMP, Facilities Director, CBRE

Design, Operation, and Maintenance of Building Systems, Part II:

Andrew Taylor, RPA®, MBA, Vice President of Property Management, Pacific Elm Properties, LLC, BOMA Dallas

Charles Roller, RPA®, Operations and Facility Manager, Dream Unlimited

Vinnie Del Borrello , RPA®, FMA®, LEED® AP, CCE, SFP, GGP, CHRS, CSITMS, VINDEL Consulting, LLC, BOMA Miami-Dade

Adrian Hester, RPA®, Senior Property Manager, Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, BOMA New York

Chip Duncan, RPA®, CEO and President, Duncan Elevator Solutions, LLC

About BOMA International and BOMI

With more than 100 years of leadership and innovation, Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and its institute, Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI) serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, engineers, and service providers of all commercial building types, encompassing office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge across a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI provides critical education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 43,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. For more info, visit boma.org and bomi.org.

