BOMI's J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarship Applications Open

The winner is awarded a full scholarship in pursuit of their BOMI designation

ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BOMI's Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that applications for the J. Bradley Kennedy Scholarship are now being accepted. The scholarship was established in 2011 to strengthen the workforce and help ensure industry professionals can access higher education to advance their careers.

BOMI created the scholarship in honor of Mr. J. Bradley (Brad) Kennedy's focus on excellence and his lifelong commitment to education. His dedication to the development of continuing education in the commercial real estate industry remained steadfast throughout his career.

Funded through contributions from friends and colleagues, the scholarship provides an educational opportunity for a deserving individual currently entering, pursuing, or engaged in a career in the property or facility management industry and demonstrates a financial need.

"Each year, an independent committee of the BOMI Board of Trustees Competency Committee reviews and ranks all applications based on a weighted scale across several categories," stated Tim O'Donald, RPA®, Chairman of the Board at BOMI and President of Harbor East Management Group, LLC. "We are pleased to be able to offer support for their continued personal and professional growth with the CRE industry."

The annual scholarship is awarded to a student who is pursuing a career in property or facilities management. Applicants submit a personal statement, resume, application, and two recommendations from industry professionals. Applications open on March 15, 2024. The deadline for completed applications is June 30, 2024, and the winner will be announced on September 30. Details and the application can be found on the BOMI website.

About BOMA International and BOMI

With more than 100 years of leadership and innovation, Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International and its institute, Building Owners and Managers Institute (BOMI), serve the entire commercial real estate community, including owners, managers, property professionals, engineers, and service providers of all commercial building types, encompassing office, industrial, medical, corporate, government, and mixed-use. BOMA's mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence, and knowledge across a federation of 81 U.S. local associations and 18 global affiliates with over 20,000 members. BOMI provides critical education and training to industry professionals and has delivered more than 400,000 courses and 43,000 credentials through its designations (RPA®, FMA®, SMT®, SMA®, and BOMI-HP®) and certificate programs with a proven record of increasing job performance and company efficiency. BOMA and BOMI are committed to championing commercial real estate professionals, equipping them with cutting-edge insights and unparalleled value to propel their careers. For more info, visit boma.org and bomi.org.

Media Contact

Cathy Calliotte, BOMI, 410-974-1410 x1257, [email protected], www.bomi.org

SOURCE BOMI