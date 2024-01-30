Bomnin Automotive continues expansion, acquires 2 more Miami dealerships

"Our continued growth is a biproduct of our commitment to providing unparalleled service and a diverse range of automotive choices to our customers," said Arnaldo Bomnin, founder and CEO of Bomnin Automotive Group. Post this

This acquisition significantly enhances Bomnin Automotive's regional presence, and collectively, Bomnin now employs nearly 800 team members in the Miami metropolitan market.

"Our continued growth is a biproduct of our commitment to providing unparalleled service and a diverse range of automotive choices to our customers," said Arnaldo Bomnin, founder and CEO of Bomnin Automotive Group. "With these acquisitions, we are again expanding that range of choices and service offerings and will now be able to serve even more people."

Throughout the years, Bomnin Automotive Group has been renowned for their growth and excellence in the automotive industry, and for Bomnin's incredible personal story.

Bomnin, a Cuban-born immigrant, transformed his American Dream into a resounding reality. With no money in his pocket, he came to the U.S. in 1996. To make ends meet early on, he sold lobsters on the streets of Miami before beginning his career as a car salesman in late 1996.

After that, he worked his way up from salesman to assistant manager, to sales manager, to general manager and eventually was able to save and borrow enough money to purchase his first dealership in 2010, which was selling around 70 cars per month.

In 2023, Bomnin Automotive Group sold more than 24,000 new and used vehicles.

"Our expansion goes beyond business growth. It's about strengthening our ties with this community that has embraced us," said Bomnin. "We really aim to do more than just sell cars. We're here to foster real relationships, and we do that by continually giving back to the community."

Over the years, Bomnin has actively supported various charitable initiatives in the Miami community.

Bomnin's key philanthropic efforts include partnerships with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Rotary Club of Homestead for youth scholarships, sponsorship of athletic programs at several local schools, annual holiday toy giveaways, donating over 1,000 turkeys to families each Thanksgiving, supporting Baptist Health of South Florida, enhancing safety through support for the Village of Pinecrest Police Department, the Police Officer Assistance trust, the Military Affairs Committee, supporting special needs educational involvement with Neva King Cooper Center and many more local organizations.

Additionally, Bomnin has supported Autism Speaks, the RCMA Everglades II Child Development Center, and the United Way to help address community needs for seniors.

According to his wife Yani Bomnin, Arnaldo can often be heard saying the slogan written on the entrance of the dealerships, "We sell cars, but our passion is giving back to the community."

Bomnin is also proud of his most recent engagement to support Kristi House in their mission to treat and prevent child sexual abuse, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding the well-being of vulnerable community members.

For more information on Bomnin Automotive Group and its award-winning dealerships, please visit http://www.bomnin.com.

About Bomnin Automotive Group

Bomnin Chevrolet began as a single dealership founded in 2010 by Arnaldo Bomnin, a Cuban immigrant who escaped the communist nation in 1996. Under his leadership the company has experienced transformative growth from selling an average of 70 cars a month to becoming the largest Chevrolet dealership in the nation. Today, Bomnin Automotive Group is comprised of Bomnin Cadillac Homestead, Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland, Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall, Bomnin Chevrolet Manassas, Bomnin Chevrolet Homestead, Bomnin Mitsubishi, Bomnin Chrysler – Dodge – Jeep – Ram – Alfa Romeo – Fiat Doral and Bomnin Volvo Dadeland.

Notably, Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland has been awarded the prestigious Dealer of the Year Award for the last 10 consecutive years, and Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall has earned the award for the last seven consecutive years. The Dealer of the Year award is given to less than one percent of GM dealers across the nation and is based on their commitment to excellence through sales, service, and customer satisfaction. Bomnin Volvo cars Dadeland has been the largest volume Volvo dealer in the Nation during the last three consecutive years.

