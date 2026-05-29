Bona Udeze Releases New Novel "Why The Dilemma: An Inconvenient Question" Exploring Global Issues of Identity, Race, and Social Inclusion

New Novel Explores Identity, Race, and Social Inclusion Bona Udeze's Why The Dilemma: An Inconvenient Question examines global issues of discrimination, culture, and belonging through interconnected stories across multiple countries

ALGONQUIN, Ill., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bona Udeze announces the release of his latest novel, Why The Dilemma: An Inconvenient Question, a work that examines the complexities of identity, discrimination, and social belonging across multiple cultures and regions.

The novel presents interconnected narratives rooted in real-world experiences, highlighting individuals from six countries—Scotland, the United States, Nigeria, Algeria, Tanzania, and India—who navigate challenges shaped by race, gender, culture, and societal expectations. Through a blend of fiction and factual elements, the book addresses themes of diversity, inclusion, and systemic inequality.

Each character's story reflects a distinct perspective. Ella confronts questions of identity as a child of an interracial marriage. Darryl faces racial bias after being accused of a crime he did not commit while attempting to build trust within a new family. Jake encounters barriers in academic and extracurricular environments despite efforts to meet diversity expectations. Nacera struggles with belonging due to her country of origin, while Jamil experiences social exclusion linked to albinism. Ada challenges gender-based limitations within her cultural environment, and Shaan confronts threats tied to the caste system affecting his family's future.

The narratives collectively highlight how perceptions and structural inequalities influence individual lives across different societies. The book positions these experiences within broader discussions on cultural understanding and human diversity.

Bona Udeze, originally from Nigeria and currently based in Illinois, holds academic credentials in Urban and Regional Planning, including a Higher National Diploma (HND) and a Master of Urban Planning (MUP) with specialization in City Design and Environmental Policy. His previous works include Why Africa? A Continent in a Dilemma of Unanswered Questions and Just Arrived: A Different World, the latter receiving multiple literary recognitions and translations into several languages.

In addition to writing, Udeze participates in annual youth-focused lectures in Nigeria addressing topics such as migration, brain drain, and empowerment. His work as a visual artist, particularly in collage with bead elements, has also been featured in private collections internationally.

Why The Dilemma: An Inconvenient Question contributes to ongoing conversations surrounding equity and inclusion by presenting narratives that emphasize the impact of misunderstanding, marginalization, and cultural division. The book aims to encourage broader awareness of how diversity shapes both individual identity and collective progress.

The book is available through major online platforms, including Amazon.

For more information, visit: Bona Udeze

About the Author

Bona Udeze is an author, lecturer, and visual artist whose work explores themes of culture, identity, and social structure. He divides his time between the United States and Nigeria, contributing to discussions on youth development and global social issues.

Media Contact

Kelly Sanchez, Stellar Literary Press and Media, 1 (888) 945-8513, [email protected], https://stellarliterary.com/

SOURCE Author Bona Udeze