Bonanza Cannabis Company Brings Its Premium Cannabis Vapes and Edibles to Nevada Consumers

Founded in Colorado in 2018, Bonanza Cannabis specializes in developing vape and edible products in a variety of strains to satisfy every cannabis consumer's needs. In addition to its launch in Nevada, the company currently has operations in Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado, with plans to launch in new states in 2025. A family-owned and managed business, Bonanza Cannabis Company has grown from a small company with three employees in 2019 to a team of more than 50 employees in 2024.

"We are committed to working with local partners to provide the highest-quality cannabis, which we utilize to create our popular vapes and edibles," Keller said. "We want to work with the 'best of the best' in the state and have been very gratified by the welcome we have received in Nevada."

Bonanza Cannabis products are available now at dispensaries across Nevada. The company has developed a reputation for producing high-quality products that consumers seek out and its vape products routinely land among the top best sellers in every state the company operates.

