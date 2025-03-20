Bonanza Cannabis Company Brings Premium Cannabis Concentrates and Edibles to Empire State Consumers

"New York provides an incredible opportunity for us to introduce the Bonanza brand to East Coast cannabis consumers." Post this

Bonanza Cannabis specializes in developing quality concentrates and edible products in a variety of strains to satisfy every cannabis consumer's needs. In addition to its launch in New York, the company currently has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico, with plans to launch in more states in 2025. A family-owned and managed business, Bonanza Cannabis Company has grown from a small company with three employees in 2019 to a team of more than 50 employees in 2024. Bonanza products are now available at select dispensaries in New York, with more retailers being added all the time.

"We know New York consumers are going to love Bonanza. We are committed to connecting with our local cultivation partners to obtain the highest-quality distillate to create our popular cartridges and edibles," Keller said.

Bonanza Cannabis products are available now at select dispensaries across New York. The company has developed a reputation for producing high-quality products that consumers seek out, and the brand's concentrate products routinely land among the top best sellers in every state the company operates. To find Bonanza products in New York, visit the store locater at this link.

Bonanza Cannabis Company: Premium Cannabis

Bonanza Cannabis Company produces premium cannabis products, including concentrates and edibles. Bonanza's mission is to cultivate a thriving, responsible cannabis industry through transparency, attention to quality and fostering strong relationships with industry partners and regulatory bodies. For more information, visit BonanzaCannabis.com.

