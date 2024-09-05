Bonanza Cannabis Responds to Unwarranted Lawsuit Attacking its Products and Company Integrity

"The basis of this complaint is entirely without merit. To suggest otherwise is simply false and defamatory. Bonanza categorically denies the allegations in this lawsuit, and that is why we have responded with our own counterclaims," said Conlan Keller, co-founder, Bonanza Cannabis Company. Post this

In its complaint filed June 6, Mammoth Management (Mammoth Farms and Mammoth Manufacturing) alleges that Bonanza knowingly sold products possessing hemp-derived THC – a substance banned in Colorado and by the federal government. Furthermore, all oil purchased includes a Certificate of Analysis (COA) confirming the oil's potency, purity and ensuring it meets all state requirements. Following Bonanza's manufacturing process, finished products are tested again before being sold to dispensaries, generating a second COA.

Upon learning of the complaint, Bonanza immediately refuted the claims and called for the company to be removed from the lawsuit, citing Bonanza's strict protocols toward testing and safety. Mammoth agreed to remove Bonanza from the complaint only if Bonanza began an extended and exclusive business relationship to purchase oil from Mammoth at a price inflated in excess of industry standards.

Bonanza would never agree to this type of forced arrangement, and immediately recognized that Mammoth's claims against Bonanza had nothing to do with industry standards for safety and everything to do with Mammoth's desire to grow its market share. To this date, Mammoth has failed to produce any evidence to support its claims that any products included the banned substance. Bonanza has little choice but to defend its integrity and product safety through these counterclaims.

Bonanza Cannabis Company is the creator of a line of cannabis vape cartridges and edibles sold in Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada. Mammoth Management (Mammoth Farms and Mammoth Manufacturing) operates one of the largest outdoor grow in North America and manufactures cannabis products including vape cartridges and edibles.

