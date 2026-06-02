Bonded Logistics Appoints Logistics Veteran Ted Feldman as Vice President of Transportation

Southeast 3PL-leader adds experienced executive to advance transportation brokerage operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonded Logistics, a leading provider of single-source third party logistics (3PL) solutions on the east coast, today announced the appointment of Ted Feldman as the Vice President of Transportation, where he will lead its brokerage division, Bonded Transportation.

Bonded Transportation (BTS) plays a key role in supporting Bonded Logistics' warehousing clients with reliable drayage from the southeast ports, plant runs and a wide range of transportation solutions that keep freight moving efficiently. BTS also supports Bonded Pac, the contract packaging and value-added services division of Bonded Logistics, through seamless shuttle and end-to-end delivery capabilities helping clients streamline operations and accelerate speed to market.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Ted into this role," began Scott Carr, President and CEO of Bonded Logistics. "With his decades of transportation expertise, we are really looking forward to Ted's improvements through his experience in the industry. We are confident his leadership will help elevate the level of service and reliability our clients expect from Bonded Logistics."

Bonded Transportation offers a wide range of flexible freight solutions to support client's needs across a variety of industries. In his new role, Feldman will focus on enhancing the transportation strategy, strengthening carrier partnerships and improving operational performance across Bonded's network. He will report to Dave Jesse, COO of Bonded Logistics.

"Ted is a significant addition to our executive team," stated Jesse. "His deep transportation expertise and proven ability to scale complex operations position us to take our transportation services to the next level and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Feldman has over 20 years of transportation and supply chain leadership experience, with a proven ability to reduce costs, improve service levels and build scalable operations. He joins Bonded after most recently from Marcal Manufacturing where he served as the Director of Transportation, Logistics and Warehousing, leading multi-site transportation integration, deploying enterprise systems and delivering substantial cost savings and performance improvements. Earlier in his career, Feldman held senior logistics role at Von Drehle Corporation and also spent nearly 20 years with C.H. Robinson, leading strategic accounts and complex transportation initiatives.

"I'm thrilled to join Bonded at a time when clients are looking for partners who can solve complex transportation challenges," said Feldman. "My focus is on continuing to build reliable, flexible transportation solutions that help clients move faster, control costs and confidently support growth."

For more information about Bonded Transportation, its services, and the One Bonded capabilities of warehousing, contract packaging and value-added services, visit BondedLogistics.com.

ABOUT BONDED LOGISTICS

Bonded Logistics is a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C. with nearly two million square feet of facility space spread across nine locations in North Carolina. Privately owned and operated, Bonded integrates warehousing, contract packaging and transportation services to offer a single-source supply chain solution for their broad client base. Celebrating 54 years in business in 2026, Bonded Logistics is committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com and follow all of the company's social channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Sean Fox, Bonded Logistics, 1 704-597-9638, [email protected], BodnedLogistics.com

SOURCE Bonded Logistics