Bonded Logistics EVP Barbara Woodall Wins 2026 Distinguished Service Award from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte

Bonded Logistics EVP wins Distinguished Service Award from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte after raising nearly $200,000 for local families.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonded Logistics Executive Vice President Barbara Woodall was recently honored as the 2026 recipient of the Dr. Edward S. Baum Distinguished Service Award from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte (RMHC of Greater Charlotte). The award recognizes individuals whose leadership, generosity, and dedication create a lasting impact on the families served by the Ronald McDonald House.

Woodall's relationship with RMHC of Greater Charlotte began in 2013, and her leadership has helped shape a lasting legacy of support. Under her direction, Bonded Logistics has become one of RMHC of Greater Charlotte's most dedicated partners in the region. Not only has the company served as a presenting sponsor of the Sport A Shirt annual campaign since 2014, but it has also been a regular participant in donation efforts as well as hosting dinner teams for families during their stay. Through both personal contributions and the ongoing support of Bonded Logistics and its employees, Woodall has helped generate more than $200,000 for local families.

"This award is truly a team effort, and I feel blessed to work alongside people who care about each other and the community we live in," said Woodall. "At Bonded, the values I learned from my parents, continue to guide us in the way we give back to others. I'm grateful to our employees for their continued support, and proud of what we've accomplished together."

Woodall's commitment to RMHC of Greater Charlotte reflects the broader mission and values of Bonded Logistics, a family-owned company that has served clients and communities for more than 50 years. Founded and headquartered in Charlotte, Bonded is built on a foundation of integrity, accountability, service, and a people-first approach—values that extend beyond operations and into meaningful community engagement.

"Barbara Woodall exemplifies the very spirit of the Dr. Edward S. Baum Distinguished Service Award. For more than a decade, she has led with extraordinary generosity, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to the families we serve," stated Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte CEO Denise Cubbedge. "Through both her personal dedication and the enduring partnership she has cultivated through Bonded Logistics, Barbara has championed our mission in countless ways, giving generously of her time, resources, influence, and heart. Her leadership has helped ensure that families facing a child's medical crisis have the comfort, care, and support they need during some of life's most difficult moments. Barbara's service and philanthropy have created a lasting legacy at the Ronald McDonald House, and we are honored to recognize her as the recipient of the 2026 Dr. Edward S. Baum Distinguished Service Award."

As a long-standing partner, Bonded Logistics proudly supports RMHC of Greater Charlotte's mission to keep families close during a child's medical crisis. RMHC of Greater Charlotte provides a "home-away-from-home" for families with children receiving treatment at nearby hospitals, offering comfort, care, and essential services so families can focus on their child's health and recovery.

While this recognition is rooted in Charlotte, the impact of Ronald McDonald House Charities extends far beyond—serving families in hundreds of communities across the United States and around the world, ensuring no family faces a child's medical journey alone.

To learn more about Bonded Logistics along with the mission and values that have allowed it to partner with organizations like Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte, visit https://www.bondedlogistics.com/about-bondedlogistics/.

ABOUT BONDED LOGISTICS

Bonded Logistics is a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C. with nearly two million square feet of facility space spread across nine locations in North Carolina. Privately owned and operated, Bonded integrates warehousing, contract packaging and transportation services to offer a single-source supply chain solution for their broad client base. Celebrating 54 years in business in 2026, Bonded Logistics is committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com and follow all of the company's social channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF GREATER CHARLOTTE

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte's mission is to provide essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare providing care for families with children who are ill or injured. The vision for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Charlotte is a world where every family has what they need to ensure the best health outcomes for their children.

Media Contact

Sean Fox, Bonded Logistics, 1 980-376-2070, [email protected], https://www.bondedlogistics.com

SOURCE Bonded Logistics