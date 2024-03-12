Bonded Logistics Obtains North Carolina Alcohol Permit for Warehousing, Packaging

Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Permit Expands Logistics Capabilities for NC-based 3PL

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonded Logistics, a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) solutions, has met the requirements and received an ABC (Alcoholic Beverage Control) Permit for three of its facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ABC Permit, granted by the state of North Carolina, allows the company to work with various alcoholic beverages, wines and spirituous liquor to be packaged, repackaged, stored and shipped out of these locations.

"We are excited to receive our ABC Permits, which represents a significant step forward in our logistics service offerings," began Scott Carr, President and Owner of Bonded Logistics. "This move will expand operation capabilities for all three of our divisions and continues to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients and their customers."

Bonded Logistics successfully went through a variety of inspections required to meet code before submitting their application to the state of North Carolina's ABC Board. Bonded has received their temporary permits for three AIB-certified locations to begin receiving, packaging, storing and shipping operations. A permanent permit will be issued upon final inspections once initial operations meet all criteria.

Obtaining this ABC Permit allows Bonded to offer an array of warehousing and contract packaging services for businesses in alcohol, wines and spirits. This includes anything from variety and multi-packs, labeling, registered film wrapping and cartoning, to warehouse storage, distribution and fulfillment. When you combine these with our transportation brokerage services, Bonded becomes a single-source supply chain solution.

"The acquiring of this ABC Permit not only demonstrates our commitment to growth, but also highlights our dedication to providing a comprehensive experience for companies in the alcohol industry," said Jon Hayward, Vice President, Bonded Pac. "We're excited to now offer several variety pack formats, rework, and other value-added services to a new host of clients. The added benefit of having warehousing and distribution services under one roof, makes this a win-win."

A new, customized landing page has been created with more details, additional information, frequently asked questions and a contact us form. To visit, click HERE.

ABOUT BONDED LOGISTICS

Bonded Logistics is a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C. with nearly three million square feet of facility space spread across 12 locations in NC and SC. Privately owned and operated, Bonded integrates warehousing, contract packaging and transportation services to offer a single-source supply chain solution for their broad client base. Celebrating 52 years in business in 2024, Bonded Logistics is committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com and follow all of the company's social channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

