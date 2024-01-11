Bonded Logistics Selects CargoShot's Groundbreaking "Proof of Condition" Solution for Freight Shipments

Providing visual proof of freight condition safeguards against disputes and instills trust by demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability," said Dave Jesse, COO of Bonded Logistics. "CargoShot's solution has allowed us to elevate service levels and reinforce client relationships. Post this

"In navigating the intricacies of the supply chain, our 'proof of condition' solution promises to be a game-changer, mitigating risks, enhancing performance, and ensuring satisfaction for both logistics companies and their valued customers," said Jon Van Winkle, CEO of CargoShot Inc. "We're on a mission to help 3PL providers like Bonded Logistics eliminate billions of dollars in waste and inefficiency."

Bonded Logistics commitment to fostering innovation and setting new benchmarks within the logistics landscape is what sets them apart. "Providing visual proof of freight condition not only safeguards against disputes but also instills trust by demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability," remarked Dave Jesse, COO of Bonded Logistics. "CargoShot's solution has allowed us to elevate service levels and reinforce client relationships."

Holding Accountable for Excellence

Incorporating "proof of condition" into the logistics process empowers shippers and 3PLs to hold other parties accountable within the supply chain. The visual evidence ensures prompt identification and resolution of errors or mishandling, preventing disruptions and financial losses.

Minimizing Financial Exposure: A Revolutionary Solution

The partnership arrives at a pivotal moment for the logistics sector, grappling with rising costs related to fines, penalties, and damage claims. By introducing a comprehensive "proof of condition" solution, CargoShot empowers logistics companies like Bonded to minimize financial exposure, resulting in a positive impact on overall financial performance.

About CargoShot

CargoShot is a trailblazer in technology solutions for the supply chain and logistics marketplace. Specializing in tracking freight condition across the supply chain, CargoShot empowers shippers and logistics companies to deliver high-quality freight, elevate service levels, increase customer satisfaction and retention, and improve financial performance through reduced exposure to costly chargebacks. Learn more at www.cargoshot.com.

About Bonded Logistics

Bonded Logistics is a global third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C. with nearly 3,000,000 sq. ft. across a mix of 12 multi-client and dedicated buildings. Privately owned, Bonded integrates warehousing, contract packaging, and transportation services to offer a single-source supply chain solution to its broad client base. Since 1972, Bonded Logistics has been committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative, and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com.

