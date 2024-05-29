Bonded Logistics Welcomes Wayne Davis as New VP of Sales and Marketing

NC-based 3PL to utilize accomplished industry leader to guide all sales and marketing efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bonded Logistics, a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) solutions, announces the addition of industry veteran Wayne Davis as Vice President of Sales and Marketing across the company's warehousing, contract packaging, and transportation divisions.

"We are thrilled to have Wayne join Bonded in this leadership role," says Scott Carr, President and Owner of Bonded Logistics. "His experience and expertise will help us continue a strategic direction for all our business divisions to find those untapped opportunities. With our goal set on growth, we are looking to Wayne's contributions and leadership as Bonded focuses on continuing to grow throw excellence in service to new and existing clients."

Davis joins Bonded after serving as Vice President of Business Development at Capstone Logistics, with prior stops as VP of Sales at Insource Performance Solutions and Director of Business Development at Eclipse Advantage. Davis, an accomplished manager and sales professional with high business acumen for complex sales, adds over 30 years of experience to Bonded's leadership. Davis will report to Dave Jesse, Chief Operating Officer.

"Wayne came in and hit the ground running from day one," remarks Jesse. "His experience in the 3PL landscape, in addition to his accomplishments in previous roles, made him a great choice for this position. He's made an immediate impact helping us with strategic direction on our sales and marketing efforts and will definitely be integral to our long-term growth."

Celebrating over 52 years of service in 2024, Bonded Logistics offers customized warehousing, contract packaging, and transportation solutions to support the supply chain needs of clients across a wide range of industries. As the new VP of Sales and Marketing, Davis will be tasked with increasing overall revenue through the strategic direction and execution of the sales and marketing efforts across all three of Bonded's business units – warehousing, contract packaging, and transportation brokerage.

"I am honored to join the Bonded Logistics family as VP of Sales and Marketing," states Davis. "We will continue to deliver supply chain solutions that leverage our core competencies in warehousing, co-packing and transportation. I'm confident that we have the leadership and team in place to drive superior value for our customers."

ABOUT BONDED LOGISTICS

Bonded Logistics is a technology-driven third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Charlotte, N.C. with nearly two million square feet of facility space spread across 10 locations in NC and SC. Privately owned and operated, Bonded integrates warehousing, contract packaging and transportation services to offer a single-source supply chain solution for their broad client base. Celebrating 52 years in business in 2024, Bonded Logistics is committed to providing its clients with customized, innovative and superior solution-based logistics. For more information, please visit www.bondedlogistics.com and follow all of the company's social channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

