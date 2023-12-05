Bonds, Loans & ESG Capital Markets 2023 Syndicated Loan 'Deal of the Year' Award

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office was recognized by the Bonds, Loans & ESG Capital Markets Latin America & Caribbean Awards for 'Deal of the Year' in the Syndicated Loan category for representing Phoenix Tower International LLC in the restructuring of various loans.

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office was recognized by the Bonds, Loans & ESG Capital Markets Latin America & Caribbean Awards for 'Deal of the Year' in the Syndicated Loan category for representing Phoenix Tower International LLC in the restructuring of various loans.

Greenberg Traurig, together with several other U.S. and Latin American law firms, assisted Phoenix Tower International as Mexican counsel in restructuring certain loans held by its Latin American and U.S. subsidiaries, resulting in a single loan facility of USD $2 billion. This restructured facility includes various borrowings by Phoenix Tower, including financing related to the purchase of 3,800 telecom towers located in Chile, a transaction where Phoenix Tower International was represented by Greenberg Traurig.

With this award, this transaction has won five recognitions in total, including the following:

Bonds, Loans & ESG Capital Markets Latin America & Caribbean Awards 2023: Syndicated Loan Deal of the Year

Latin Finance Project & Infrastructure Awards 2023: Southern Cone Financing of the Year

Latin Lawyer Awards 2023: Banking & Finance Deal of the Year

IFLR Americas Awards 2023: Infrastructure Finance of the Year | Latin American Loan of the Year

Proximo Awards 2023: Latin American Deal of the Year

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys team was led by Mexico City Shareholders Luis Cortés and Miguel Yturbe. Associates Victor Callarisa and Fernando Alamilla were involved.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 75 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 75 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

