Bone Voyage! Physician Publishes New Children's Book Teaching Kids About Their Skeletal System

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sticks and stones may break bones, but words will never hurt you." A phrase readers may know but identified by many as inaccurate. Agreeing to the accuracy of the quote is author Paulette Smartmackey. Instead of seeing words as an opportunity to hurt others, she uses them as a chance for children to learn about their skeletal system in her animated guide, "Meet Skulle."
In the beginning of the book, readers are introduced to Skulle, a skeleton eager to go out and play; but before playtime begins, readers must learn the names of all his bones that help him run, swing, jump, and move.
"From the cranium to the metatarsals;" Smartmackey said, "readers are taken on an interactive journey through the world of the skeletal system, with engaging narrative and interaction questions."
Written for young minds, the book targets age ranges within elementary and middle school grades, and was cultivated to be suitable for various learning levels, while aiming to combine fun and education.
"I wanted to offer an entertaining approach to studying the human body and how it functions," Smartmackey said. "We're given our bodies once and must take care of them. I hope my book will help readers of all ages understand that learning can be fun!"
"Meet Skulle"
By Paulette Smartmackey
ISBN: 9781665560702 (softcover); 9781665560696 (electronic)
Available at Author Website, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Paulette Smartmackey is a physician, transformational coach, and mentor, passionate about early learning. She earned her medical degree from The State University of New York. She is a wife and mother. Inspired by her daughter, she created Skulle, an animated guide to help young learners explore their natural curiosity for the science of the human body. She spends her free time volunteering with schools and organizations that promote health and education for children and families. To learn more, please visit https://www.meetskulle.com/about-the-author/.
