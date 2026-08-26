Bones Coffee Names Former Celsius CEO and President Gerry David to Board of Directors

Executive Who Lead Celsius Turnaround Joins Bones as Specialty Coffee Brand Expands National Retail Footprint

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bones Coffee Company today announced the appointment of Gerry David, former CEO and President of Celsius Holdings, to its Board of Directors, bringing to the fast-growing specialty coffee company an executive with a track record of scaling and transforming consumer brands.

David brings more than 40 years of executive leadership experience across consumer products, manufacturing and technology. He is best known for his leadership of Celsius Holdings, where he engineered the turnaround of the struggling beverage company, delivering five consecutive years of record revenue and increasing shareholder value 35-fold.

"Gerry knows firsthand what it takes to take an emerging beverage brand and build it for significant growth," said Dennis Cagan, Chairman of the Board of Bones Brands LLC, dba Bones Coffee Company. "His experience at Celsius is particularly relevant as Bones expands its retail presence, reaches new consumers and builds the infrastructure needed for our next stage of growth."

Bones Coffee has grown from a family-owned small-batch roaster in Cape Coral into one of the country's fastest-growing craft coffee brands, building a loyal following around its bold flavors, distinctive packaging and unconventional approach to coffee. Its footprint now spans e-commerce, subscriptions and national retail distribution through Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Albertsons and Publix.

"Bones has built something increasingly difficult to create in the consumer space - a differentiated brand with passionate customers and a significant runway for growth," said David. "I've experienced what it takes to scale a beverage company through periods of rapid expansion, and I see many of those same opportunities at Bones. I look forward to helping the company capitalize on them."

In addition to Celsius, David has held leadership positions at Vitarich Labs and Home Shopping Network Direct and currently serves as CEO of Gerry David & Associates LLC. His experience spans sales and marketing, operations, capital raising, supply chain management, M&A and international expansion.

David joins a Board established to provide the governance, strategic counsel and operating experience to support Bones Coffee's continued expansion. The company established its fiduciary Board as part of a broader focus on strategic discipline, operational excellence and long-term value creation.

About Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company is a Florida-based specialty coffee brand known for its premium 100% Arabica beans and bold, imaginative flavor creations inspired by desserts, pop culture, and seasonal moments. The company offers whole bean, ground coffee, single-serve options, and ready-to-drink beverages for coffee lovers looking to break free from boring brews.

Media Contact

Brian Franklin, Bones Coffee Company, 1 703-201-3875, [email protected], www.bonescoffee.com

SOURCE Bones Coffee Company